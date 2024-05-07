NationsBenefits® Launches NationsBenefits POS™ to Enhance Access for Retailers to Medicare Advantage Network

User-friendly handheld point-of-sale terminal allows members to easily spend benefits with independent retail partners

PLANTATION, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NationsBenefits , the market leader for supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions serving the healthcare managed care market, today announced that it has officially launched NationsBenefits POS, an all-in-one, handheld, point-of-sale terminal that independent retailers can use to easily transact with eligible health plan members. Retail partners will be enabled with proprietary software to accept the NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* in store, providing partners access to Medicare Advantage networks that eliminates the POS integration barrier.

"As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, NationsBenefits remains committed to empowering both our health plan members and retail partners with advanced, innovative solutions," said Glenn M. Parker, M.D., Founder and CEO of NationsBenefits. "The launch of NationsBenefits POS represents a significant step in enhancing access to our Medicare Advantage network for independent retailers, prioritizing convenience and accessibility to ensure a seamless experience for all parties involved."

"At NationsBenefits, we're constantly exploring new ways to integrate cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient and effective transactions for our members," said Michael Parker, COO of NationsBenefits. "With the introduction of this new software application, we're proud to offer retailers a state-of-the-art, hassle-free solution that we believe will greatly improve and streamline the transaction process while enhancing the overall customer experience."

The NationsBenefits POS handheld terminals include an Android based operating system that delivers robust capability while maintaining an intuitive and simple user experience. Features include tap, dip, swipe card readers, WiFi and cellular support, battery powered wireless capability, and an integrated thermal printer. It also provides data privacy through industry-leading data encryption technologies, ensuring protection for a business's information.

"I'm thrilled to see the launch of NationsBenefits POS and truly believe it will transform the way we conduct transactions with Medicare Advantage members," said Robert Thomas, owner of District Market Green Grocer in Houston. "Parts of Houston are food deserts for a lot of communities, but a tool like this can really allow us to better serve our customers, offer smarter food as medicine solutions, and ultimately provide people with access to healthier food options that can help them eat better and feel better."

"As an advocate for smaller, independent grocers, being able to provide a quick-and-easy user experience is so crucial to ensuring satisfaction and building loyalty with our customers," said Carlos Collado, owner of Fine Fare supermarkets in the Bronx and Harlem. "Having an app on my phone that I can use to go from lane to lane to check out shoppers will completely revolutionize the way we can do business with health plan members, guaranteeing a convenient and efficient payment process every time they come to my stores."

For retailers interested in applying for NationsBenefits POS, NationsBenefits promises to issue the first terminal free of charge. To learn more about NationsBenefits POS, please visit www.BenefitsPOS.com.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics and gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive offering. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

Disclaimer

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.

