NationSwell Releases Report on How Businesses Can Show Up for Democracy in 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every U.S. business has an opportunity to meaningfully impact civic participation and the health of democracy, but there is no single model or approach that they must adopt. Based on exclusive interviews with its executive membership community, NationSwell released a report that provides a strategic framework to help employers customize their support of democracy around their unique contexts, goals, and capabilities.

"In a pivotal election year where democracy faces unprecedented challenges worldwide, businesses have the opportunity, as trusted pillars in society, to protect it," said Greg Behrman, Founder and CEO of NationSwell. "Despite pressures to back down from addressing societal issues, businesses must seize this moment to make civic participation a priority. This comprehensive resource is designed to equip business leaders with a strategic framework to support the health of our democracy in a way that is non-partisan, effective, actionable, and vetted by industry peers."

NationSwell is an award-winning executive membership community and advisory that works with social impact, sustainability, and philanthropy leaders to help them to accelerate their impact, lead at their best, and meet the moment. The report is based on interviews conducted in the spring of 2024 with leaders from Chobani, Democracy Works, Einhorn Collaborative, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, KPMG, Latino Community Foundation, Levi Strauss & Co., Lyft, Match Group, Patagonia, Protect Democracy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Salesforce, and Starbucks.

Here is what is included in the report:

A strategic framework for employers

The customizable strategic framework in the report presents three goals for businesses to pursue:

Goal 1: Encouraging and enabling civic participation

Goal 2: Promoting information accessibility, transparency, and quality

Goal 3: Supporting issues that protect fundamental rights and strengthen democracy

Supporting guidance and materials for business leaders

The report contains detailed and practical elements that are aligned with advancing the three strategic goals:

Talking points for making the business case for democracy, sourced directly from business leaders and democracy experts

sourced directly from business leaders and democracy experts Tactical implementation guidance and dozens of real-world examples showing how businesses are promoting civic participation and a healthier democracy

showing how businesses are promoting civic participation and a healthier democracy Peer-vetted partner and collaborator recommendations to help employers supplement their own strengths and pursue collective action

ABOUT NATIONSWELL

Founded in 2013, NationSwell is an award-winning, executive membership community and advisory that works with sustainability, ESG, and philanthropy leaders from the most influential, purpose-driven organizations to help them accelerate their impact. NationSwell supports its prestigious membership community with strategic connections, research, and curated programming so that its members can meet the moment and develop more effective solutions for the world's most pressing issues.

