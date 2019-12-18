Nationwide Adopts Two BNY Mellon Mutual Funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide's Investment Management Group business completed the adoption of two mutual funds from the BNY Mellon Family of Funds. The BNY Mellon Disciplined Stock Fund, which will be reorganized into the new Nationwide Mellon Disciplined Value Fund, and the BNY Mellon Growth and Income Fund, was reorganized into the existing Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund, effective December 16, 2019.

"These transactions exemplify how Nationwide seeks to bring quality and high-conviction solutions to the customers we serve, while strengthening the value of our offerings through partnering with leading asset managers such as Mellon," said Michael Spangler, senior vice president of Nationwide Financial.

Mellon Investments Corporation ("Mellon"), a BNY Mellon Investment Management firm, will sub-advise both funds.

The Nationwide Mellon Disciplined Value Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and/or income by investing primarily in common stocks. John Bailer, Brian Ferguson and David Intoppa of Mellon will manage the Fund.

The Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund seeks long-term capital growth. Mellon Portfolio Managers Vassilis Dagioglu, James H. Stavena and Joseph Miletich, began managing the fund in July of 2018 and will continue with the day-to-day management.

The fund adoptions expand Nationwide's lineup of investment offerings and could provide potential asset growth opportunities that, if realized, may result in more efficient portfolio management and economies of scale.

Investors interested in learning more about Nationwide Funds should contact their financial professional or visit the website. Financial professionals interested in learning more should call the Nationwide Funds Group sales desk at 877-877-5083.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

This material is not a recommendation to buy, sell, hold or roll over any asset, adopt an investment strategy, retain a specific investment manager or use a particular account type. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, tax and financial condition, or particular needs of any specific person. Investors should work with their financial professional to discuss their specific situation.

Call 800-848-0920 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus, or download prospectuses at nationwide.com/mutual-funds-prospectuses.jsp. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Share price, principal value, and return will vary, and you may have a gain or a loss when you sell your shares. There is no assurance that the investment objective of any fund will be achieved.

The Nationwide Mellon Disciplined Value Fund is subject to the risks of investing in equity securities, including initial public offerings (IPOs), which often are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than are more-established stocks. The Fund may invest in more-aggressive investments such as derivatives (which create investment leverage and are highly volatile). The Fund also is subject to the risks of investing in foreign securities (which are volatile, harder to price and less liquid than U.S. securities). The Fund may concentrate investments in specific industries or sectors, subjecting it to greater volatility than that of other mutual funds. The Fund uses a value style of investing, focusing on dividend-paying stocks and other investments which provide income, and may underperform other funds that use different investing styles. There is no guarantee that the issuers of the stocks held by the Fund will declare dividends in the future or that the dividends will remain at the current levels or increase over time. The success of the Fund's investment strategy may depend in part on the effectiveness of the subadviser's quantitative tools for screening securities. A previously successful strategy may become outdated or inaccurate, possibly resulting in losses. Please refer to the most recent prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Fund's principal risks.

The Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund is subject to the risks of investing in equity securities and fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest in more-aggressive investments such as derivatives (many of which create investment leverage and are highly volatile). The Fund's holdings may subject the Fund to liquidity risk, making it more volatile than other mutual funds. The Fund's strategy may lead to above-average short-term volatility. Please refer to the most recent prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Fund's principal risks.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, encompassing BNY Mellon's affiliated investment management firms, wealth management organization and global distribution companies.

Mellon is a global multi-specialist investment manager dedicated to serving clients with a full spectrum of research-driven solutions. Mellon Investments Corporation (Mellon) is a registered investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon).

Nationwide Funds distributed by Nationwide Fund Distributors LLC (NFD), member FINRA, Columbus, OH. NFD is not affiliated with any subadviser contracted by Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA), with the exception of Nationwide Asset Management, LLC (NWAM). Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2019 Nationwide

MFN-0322AO

