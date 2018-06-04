Nationwide Advisory Solutions Adds Nine New Funds to Industry's Largest Fund Lineup to Help RIAs and Fee-Based Advisors Optimize Investment Portfolios

"When selecting new funds to add to our lineup, the advisor is always top-of-mind. Our goal is to help advisors control what they can—taking a holistic approach to planning, keeping costs low, and investing for greater tax-efficiency," said Craig Hawley, Head of Nationwide Advisory Solutions. "With greater transparency, Flat-Fee pricing and the industry's largest lineup of underlying funds, Monument Advisor is an Investment-Only VA that is tailor-made to help meet the tax-advantaged investing needs of RIAs, fee-based advisors and the clients they serve."

To round out their suite of offerings from top manager American Funds, Nationwide Advisory Solutions now offers six new investment options, bringing the total to eighteen. The new additions from American Funds include, Capital Income Builder, Global Growth and Income Fund, Global Growth Fund, U.S. Government/AAA-Rated Securities Fund, International Growth and Income Fund, and Global Small Cap. Many RIAs and fee-based advisors prefer to build American Fund-only models, and by rounding out the suite with these additions, it greatly enhances their abilities to manage American Fund-centric portfolios. Nationwide Advisory Solutions also has relationships with many Third Party Investment Advisors that utilize the American Funds modeling.

Nationwide Advisory Solutions has also added Nationwide's NVIT Nationwide Fund. The fund changed subadvisers in November 2017 to AQR Capital Management. The fund strategy utilizes a defensive large cap equity style. AQR is known for their alternative investment strategies and has a solid reputation within the Asset Management industry, including recognition in 2016 as "Smart Beta Manager of the Year" in the Financial News' Excellence in Asset Management Awards and in the Institutional Investor European Awards.

In addition, Nationwide Advisory Solutions now offers RIAs and fee-based advisors two funds from MFS investment Management, MFS Value and MFS Growth. MFS has nearly a century of active management experience, and Barron's has named MFS among the "Best Mutual Fund Families," based on its active risk management approach and investment results, for eight consecutive years from 2008 through 2016.

About Nationwide Advisory Solutions

Nationwide Advisory Solutions, formerly known as Jefferson National, is a recognized innovator with a mission to help RIAs and fee-based advisors build their practice by helping their clients to potentially accumulate more wealth and reach their financial goals. The company does this by developing and delivering value-added investment products, services and technologies that fit the fiduciary standard—wrapped in an industry-leading customer experience. To learn more, please visit www.nationwideadvisory.com

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the U.S. and is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. The company provides a full range of insurance and financial services, including auto, commercial, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; banking and mortgages; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the investment before investing or sending money. For a prospectus and underlying fund prospectuses containing this and additional information, please contact your financial professional. Read it carefully before investing. The summary of product features is not intended to be all-inclusive. Restrictions may apply. The contracts have exclusions and limitations, and may not be available in all states or at all times.

Variable annuities are investments subject to market fluctuation and risk, including possible loss of principal. Your units, when you make a withdrawal or surrender, may be worth more or less than your original investment.

Variable annuities are long-term investments to help you meet retirement and other long-range goals. Withdrawals of tax-deferred accumulations are subject to ordinary income tax. Withdrawals made prior to age 59½ may incur a 10% IRS tax penalty. Jefferson National does not offer tax advice. Annuities are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any bank, nor are they FDIC insured.

Monument Advisor is issued in all states, except NY, by Jefferson National Life Insurance Company (Louisville, KY). In New York, Monument Advisor is issued by Jefferson National Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY). The general distributor is Jefferson National Securities Corporation, FINRA member. Policy Series JNL-2300-1, JNL2300-2, JNL-2300-3, JNL-2300-1-NY, JNL-2300-2-NY. All companies are affiliates of Nationwide Life Insurance Company.

