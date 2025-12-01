Nationwide and Chrp introduce AI-powered virtual home inspection program to help homeowners get ahead of common risks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide is teaming up with Chrp, an AI-driven home risk platform, to bring policyholders a modern approach to home inspections. The new program offers homeowners a convenient, smartphone-based way to identify potential hazards inside the home before they lead to costly losses.

Most homeowners don't realize how quickly issues like aging plumbing, outdated electric panels, or hidden fire hazards can escalate. Even in well-maintained homes, routine wear and tear can raise risk behind the scenes. Nationwide's partnership with Chrp aims to give members a clearer view of these risks and more control over preventing them.

A simpler, smarter inspection experience

For customers selected for renewal inspections, Nationwide now offers the option to complete a guided photo survey through their mobile device. Chrp's technology reviews each image using AI models built around more than 400 known failure points, highlighting concerns such as corrosion, faulty wiring, or potential fire hazards.

After completing the virtual walkthrough, homeowners receive a tailored report outlining recommended fixes and next steps. If the platform flags a significant issue, the case is sent to Nationwide's inspection team for further review.

"Nationwide is always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our members," said Helen Simonett, vice president, Personal Lines Property for Nationwide. "In addition to offering a modern, convenient inspection option, Chrp's platform allows us to empower members to be proactive in protecting one of their most important assets, their home."

Why this matters for homeowners

Many of the most common claims are preventable when caught early. Recent data shows:

70% of non-catastrophic homeowners claims begin inside the home





begin the home Water damage unrelated to weather is the #2 U.S. homeowners claim type





Fire losses average $88,000+ , while water damage often exceeds $15,000





, while water damage often exceeds Electrical malfunctions spark 23,700 residential fires each year

"Water damage, in particular, is a major driver of losses," said Zane Koeller, CRO and co-founder of Chrp. "Our platform has found that 30% of homes contain active plumbing hazards likely to lead to a claim within four years — often from small, inexpensive parts like shut-off valves or aging supply lines. We are here to help homeowners catch potential issues while they're still fixable and save them the inconvenience of having to recover from the damage."

Bringing AI deeper into home protection

Traditional inspections often focus on exterior conditions or rely on dated checklists. Chrp's system integrates construction and insurance expertise directly into its AI models, giving homeowners a more nuanced look at the types of risks that most often lead to losses.

Simonett added, "Providing an in-depth review at no cost to the homeowner may help policyholders better understand why they should care about a hazard now and what they can do to prevent a potential problem down the line. The platform is also beneficial for our agency partners because of its self-service nature and insights that help them serve our mutual customers, the homeowner."

The virtual inspection offering is available in all states where Nationwide writes homeowners policies and will be rolled out to existing policyholders selected for inspections ahead of renewal.

Chrp is an AI-powered home assessment and loss prevention platform. By combining advanced technology with deep construction and insurance expertise, Chrp identifies potential hazards inside and outside the home before they become costly losses. Partnering with carriers of all sizes across the country, Chrp is redefining how insurers prevent risk, enhance underwriting efficiency, and protect policyholders' homes.

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. The company provides a full range of insurance and financial services products, including auto, business, homeowners, farm, and life insurance; retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds; specialty and surety, and more.

