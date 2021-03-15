Nationwide and Envestnet | MoneyGuide Join Forces to Help Advisors Incorporate Income Solutions into a Financial Plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio and RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three in four (72%) investors said the pandemic has negatively impacted their ability to retire, according to Nationwide's sixth annual Advisor Authority Study, powered by the Nationwide Retirement Institute. Now, Nationwide, one of the strongest, diversified, Fortune 100 insurance and financial services companies, and Envestnet | MoneyGuide, the creator of a leading financial planning software, MoneyGuidePro®, have announced a new partnership to help.

MoneyGuide offers holistic planning tools that allow advisors and financial professionals to bring clarity to the discussion around a client's comprehensive financial plan. This now includes recently added capabilities using analytics to illustrate income distribution, as well as to analyze the client's benefits and tradeoffs of adding an annuity or other retirement income solutions. As part of this partnership, Nationwide wholesalers will have access to MoneyGuide, as well as training resources to help advisors and financial professionals better leverage MoneyGuide's retirement income tools and other holistic planning capabilities within their practice—and better meet the needs of the clients they serve.

For advisors and financial professionals, technology is becoming more critical for creating back-end efficiencies, delivering a customized client experience and developing personalized, holistic financial plans. In fact, investors say that personalized advice as part of a holistic financial plan is consistently among the top three reasons they choose to work with an advisor or financial professional, according to Advisor Authority. But these aren't the only factors driving the adoption of technology solutions.

"The COVID Pandemic is driving the convergence of two powerful trends: advisors' accelerated adoption of technology and investors' growing need to protect against outliving savings with a guaranteed stream of retirement income," said Craig Hawley, Head of Nationwide's Annuity Distribution. "Our new alliance with MoneyGuide gives advisors and financial professionals the tools they need to demonstrate the value of lifetime income and seamlessly integrate a guaranteed income solution into a client's holistic financial plan."

A growing number of investors, including 75% of Millennial investors and 69% of Gen X investors, say they are likely to choose an annuity in the next 12 months to help protect against outliving savings and generate income as part of a holistic financial plan. Currently, a selection of Nationwide's annuities offering a guaranteed income solution are available for illustration on the platform.

"Generations of investors have trusted Nationwide to protect their wealth, protect their retirement and better prepare them for the future," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "This partnership is a springboard for the advancement of financial wellness, and with these new capabilities, advisors and financial professionals can rely on Envestnet | MoneyGuide and Nationwide to continue providing access to solutions that can help their clients achieve the financial future of their dreams."

Nationwide has a team of dedicated resources to help advisors and financial professionals integrate MoneyGuide into their practice and their holistic financial planning process. To learn more, advisors and financial professionals can call their Nationwide wholesaler or contact [email protected].

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide.

Nationwide and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm. Nothing contained in this release is intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

