Nationwide Announces Fund Closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Nationwide announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA: NSPI), Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA: NDJI), and Nationwide Russell 2000® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA: NTKI) (collectively, the "Funds") after the close of business on Feb. 23, 2024.

Nationwide recommended the liquidation and closure of the Funds following consideration of the Funds' long-term growth prospects, among other factors.

The Funds' last day of trading will be Feb. 22, 2024, which will coincide with the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Funds will begin liquidating their portfolio assets on or about Feb. 15, 2024, which may cause the Funds to increase their cash holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies referenced in the Funds' prospectuses. The Funds will conclude operations and promptly distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders after Feb. 23, 2024. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the applicable Fund's net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidations.

About Nationwide 

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

Call 1-800-617-0004 to request a summary prospectus and/or a prospectus or download prospectuses at etf.nationwidefinancial.com. These prospectuses outline investment objectives, risks, fees, charges and expenses, and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Nationwide Fund Advisors (NFA) is the registered investment advisor to Nationwide ETFs, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC. NFA is not affiliated with any distributor, subadviser, or index provider contracted by NFA for the Nationwide ETFs. Representatives of the Nationwide ETF Sales Desk are registered with Nationwide Investment Services Corporation, member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024

MFM-5424AO
NFA-482433-2024-01-16

Contact:
Ryan Ankrom
(740) 974-1918
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nationwide

