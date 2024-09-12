Nationwide Belting Sales and Services Welcomes Pedro Liriano as East Coast Regional Sales Manager

GENOA, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Belting Sales and Services (NBSS), a leading provider of conveyor sales and services across multiple industries, is proud to announce the appointment of Pedro Liriano to the pivotal role of East Coast Regional Sales Manager. Pedro brings 17 years of extensive bi-lingual experience in the belting industry, with a proven track record of success across the U.S. and Latin America.

Pedro Liriano - Headshot

Pedro Liriano's extensive career spans work with both manufacturers and wholesalers, where he consistently drove business growth. Pedro's knowledge and dedication have been instrumental in developing and expanding belting sales in various regions, and his expertise in managing diverse markets makes him an invaluable addition to the NBSS team.

Pedro began his career at Sampla Belting, later acquired by Megadyne and subsequently Ammeraal, where he spent 11 years honing his skills from shop work to inside sales, growing the Latin American market and eventually expanding into the U.S. He also spent six years with Universal Belting Resource (UBR), overseeing key territories in the U.S. and Latin America. His most recent role was with Beltservice Corporation, following its acquisition of UBR.

At NBSS, Pedro will oversee sales activities in the East Coast region, focusing on driving new business opportunities and strengthening relationships with current customers. In addition, he will also expand the company's presence in Latin American markets.

"We are thrilled to have Pedro on board," said RJ Evans, President of Nationwide Belting Sales and Services. "His wealth of experience and passion for the industry make him the ideal leader to spearhead our growth efforts on the East Coast and beyond. We look forward to the new opportunities he will create for our team and our customers."

In his spare time, Pedro enjoys spending quality time with his wife and five kids and exploring new destinations.

About Nationwide Belting Sales and Services

Nationwide Belting Sales and Services (NBSS) has over 40 years of expertise in providing top-quality conveyor belt sales and services. Specializing in food conveyor belting, manufacturing belting, agricultural belting, and more, NBSS is dedicated to keeping industries moving forward with innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit nbeltingss.com or call (419) 287-7092.

Company Contact:

RJ Evans

President

[email protected]

(419) 287-7092

https://nbeltingss.com/

Media Contact:

Veridian Marketing

TJ Moynihan

[email protected]

(419) 318-2060

https://veridian.marketing/

SOURCE Nationwide Belting Sales and Services