Nationwide COVID-19 Explosion Fuels 330% Surge in VironAire Purifier System Purchases by Alarmed Businesses and Government Entities

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) announced a 330% surge in sales this quarter fueled by businesses and government entities purchasing its portable air purification systems. VironAire's sales increase reflects intensive efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19. The virus is spreading faster and broader than ever in the US. On Friday, November 20th, 195,000 new coronavirus cases were reported, a grim one-day record. Business executives and government leaders have begun concerted, proactive steps to protect employees and the public.

Neptune Township, New Jersey

For example, Neptune Township in New Jersey and their Neptune Housing Authority both deployed dozens of VironAire purification systems city-wide. The units protect city workers, the public and vendors alike. The Township states that waiting was not an option in the immediate interest of health and safety.

CSISD and Others

College Station Independent School District (CSISD) in Texas are utilizing VironAire units in nurses' offices throughout the district. The nurse's office is particularly vulnerable to disease transmission. Additionally, restaurants, classrooms, dental offices, even places of worship have taken the preemptive step of installing VironAire systems. Episcopal Collegiate School of Little Rock, Iavarone Italian Kitchen restaurants in New York, Bedford Country Club in New York, and Oak Forest United Methodist Church of Winston-Salem are a few who implemented air purification. VironAire is experiencing a sharp rise in sales to private individuals as well.

Advanced Solutions

VironAire states simplistic square-foot air exchange models from the CDC and others are inadequate in determining the correct size of air purifier. Important additional metrics must be considered, such as ceiling-height and carbon dioxide loading by people, among other factors. VironAire evaluates each customer, small or large, to determine the best solution for their requirements.

About VironAire

VironAire is a medical equipment manufacturer based in Palm Springs, CA. The company recently developed the only medical-grade, portable HEPA (H13), UV, and Charged-Ion air purifier that also incorporates photocatalysis, molecular sieve and other cutting-edge technologies. The company's Next-Gen purifiers are affordable, simple to install and easy to use. VironAire's systems are used in a vast array of applications, from homes, schools, and businesses, and is the number one preferred choice of knowledgeable consumers.

SOURCE VironAire

Related Links

www.VironAire.com

