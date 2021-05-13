Nationwide Default Services Legal Firm Announces Chris Pummill as President of Operations

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activist Legal, LLP, a single point of contact firm providing access to mortgage default legal services in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands announced today that Chris Pummill has joined the company as President of Operations.

"Ms. Pummill is an outstanding addition to the team and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge in the default services space," said Jorge Newbery, Partner. "She will add structure to support sustainable growth as Activist scales."

Activist Legal, LLP

Ms. Pummill has over 30 years of mortgage default experience, specializing in the management of non-judicial foreclosures in multiple states. She began her career working for two of the largest independent trustees in California and in 1996, she relocated to Texas where she was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Lonestar Mortgagee Services, LLC, one of the nation's largest trustees.

In 2005, her role expanded to additional responsibilities for the parent company, First American Financial, and led foreclosure, loss mitigation, property valuations, and homeowner's association lien operations in five different states. In 2007 she was hired as President of Ndex West, LLC, a new trustee, and quickly built a nationally recognized leader of non-judicial default services.

"I am excited to join the Activist Legal team," said Ms. Pummill. "I look forward to building the people and technology to maximize productivity, efficiency, and security through our growth."

About Activist Legal: Activist Legal is a nontraditional law firm that facilitates default legal services for non-performing loans and assets. Activist Legal provides services directly in the District of Columbia and through relationships with co-counsel in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.activistlegal.com.

Media Contact:

David Chen

[email protected]

(412) 525-0087

Related Images

chris-pummill-activist-legal.png

Chris Pummill, Activist Legal President of Operations

SOURCE Activist Legal, LLP