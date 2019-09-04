Nationwide Delivers Exceptional Protection for Members with H2O.ai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that its award winning and popular AI platforms provide critical machine learning capabilities to Nationwide, one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide is using H2O-3 open source and H2O Driverless AI to deliver exceptional customer experiences, reduce fraud and contribute to the bottom line. The company has realized millions of dollars annually across the various businesses throughout Nationwide.

Getting Real Results with AI

Data is everywhere at Nationwide and H2O.ai provides the flexibility to easily work in complex data environment. Data scientists at Nationwide rapidly explore data with feature engineering and are able to quickly prototype new models. Nationwide created a centralized data science team that has built a unique, patented Model Factory to monitor all of their AI and ML models for all parts of their business. This agile team provides models related to customer churn, customer retention, call routing, risk segmentation, business segmentation, fraud, underwriting, customer expansion, customer 360 and more. The team has run over 500 thousand model instantiations and has generated over 25 billion model scores in the last decade.

"H2O.ai provides us the power and flexibility we need to solve business problems with machine learning. We are able to do more with less and do it faster. Our results are proof of the power of AI in action," says Shannon Terry, Vice President, Predictive Analytics at Nationwide. "Working with H2O.ai platforms allow us to quickly provide stable, statistically unbiased models that we can trust in our production environment. Our bilingual data science team also appreciates that they can use either R or Python for development which allows for rapid model creation."

"Nationwide anticipates and solves problems for its customers and is there for them financially when and where they need protection. H2O's AI platform makes it faster, cheaper and easier to scale models on Nationwide data and to personalize their offerings and to mitigate risk at a fraction of the cost," said Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder at H2O.ai. "Underwriting, customer retention, better call routing and fraud prevention are just some of the use cases in an undoubtedly transformative partnership between Nationwide and H2O.ai."

H2O-3, A Leading Open Source AI Platform

H2O-3 is the leading open source, scalable and distributed in-memory AI and machine learning platform. H2O-3 supports the most widely used statistical & machine learning algorithms including gradient boosted machines, generalized linear models, deep learning and more. H2O-3 also has an industry leading AutoML functionality that automatically runs through all the algorithms and their hyper-parameters to produce a leaderboard of the best models. The H2O-3 platform is extremely popular in both the R & Python communities.

H2O Driverless AI: AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art machine learning to accomplish tasks in hours instead of weeks and months. By delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, H2O Driverless AI provides companies with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases for every enterprise in every industry.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI and machine learning with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI to empower every company to be an AI company in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, pharmaceutical and marketing. H2O.ai is driving an open AI movement with H2O, which is used by more than 18,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. H2O Driverless AI, an award winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform for the enterprise, is helping data scientists across the world in every industry be more productive and deploy models in a faster, easier and cheaper way. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Intel, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Nationwide, Walgreens and MarketAxess. H2O.ai believes in AI4Good with support for wildlife conservation and AI for academics. Learn more at www.H2O.ai

