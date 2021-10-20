Nationwide Direct Investor Doubles Down on Industrial Properties

New construction in the Hialeah industrial submarket has been limited, and there is high demand for existing buildings. Tweet this

The Property is located within the Hialeah Industrial Submarket of Miami, which consists of 32 million square feet of industrial space that is currently 95.5% occupied. Given the general lack of available vacant land in the submarket, new construction has been limited in recent years, and there is high demand for existing buildings, such as the subject property.

The sponsor plans to refinance Bloomfield's senior bridge loan within 6 months of closing by either selling the asset or refinancing with conventional bank debt.

About Bloomfield Capital

Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and Portland, Bloomfield Capital's team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small to medium sized financings from $2-20 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments

