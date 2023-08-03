Nationwide Energy Partners Celebrates One-Year of Industry Leading Rate Guarantee Program

Ohio-based submetering company brings billing transparency to its multifamily clients and their residents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Energy Partners (NEP), an Ohio-based energy services company focused exclusively on multifamily (MDU) communities, has announced the one-year anniversary of its industry-first 'Rate Guarantee' Program.

NEP's Rate Guarantee Program is designed to provide communities in Ohio and their residents with confidence in the accuracy of the electric rates they are charged on their NEP billing statements.

NEP's multifamily (MDU) clients want simple, verifiable solutions for their residents

"For more than a decade, NEP has guaranteed our clients that when they use our billing services, their residents will never pay more than the local utility's rates. One year ago, we took that guarantee one step further and put our money where our mouth is," said NEP President Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper. "Residents of our clients are empowered under our Rate Guarantee Program to receive what their landlord contracted for or get a credit back."

Under the program, NEP will refund any resident who can show they were charged at a rate that is higher than the residential rate applied by the local regulated utility 110% of the difference either as a bill credit or a refund check for inactive accounts. Residents can compare their bill by using the local utility's submetering rate calculator, required by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to be available on the website of all regulated utilities. NEP's Rate Guarantee Program is available to Ohio residents where the local utility has published an online rate calculator.

Residents may submit claims or get assistance by contacting NEP's resident support team weekdays between 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST at 877-818-2637 or via email at [email protected]. The program allows residents to file up to two claims in a given year but if an error is discovered that counter resets.

NEP seeks transparency noting that they track 59 different utilities' rates, process more than 180 rate changes monthly, and use a 63-point checklist to ensure the rates they are charging never exceed the local host utility's rates for a given usage.

"Our clients want simple, verifiable solutions for their residents," Harper said. "NEP is not a utility. As a non-traditional submetering company, our mission is to provide a better overall energy experience to every multifamily community we serve. The partnerships we have with our customers require us to strive for transparency and control to provide a very high level of service to each community."

NEP's benefits also include carbon-free electric usage at no additional cost, individually metered units for reduced resident bills through less usage, state-of-the-art smart meters, unified residential billing statements, extensive data insights, personalized service to the property management team and residents, exceptional meter reading rates, and more.

About Nationwide Energy Partners

Nationwide Energy Partners is an Ohio-based energy services company exclusively serving multifamily communities through privatized utility ownership and clean energy technologies. For more information, visit https://www.nationwideenergypartners.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

