Celebrity judges will critique recipes based on incorporation of Wisconsin cheese, creativity, presentation and taste. This year's top grilled cheese recipes will be judged by a panel of experts, including editors from Rachael Ray Every Day and Allrecipes.com, bloggers from Cheese Sex Death and Grilled Cheese Social, Laura Werlin, author of Grilled Cheese, Please!: 50 Scrumptiously Cheesy Recipes and previous grilled cheese champions. The 2018 winners will be announced live on the Wisconsin Cheese Facebook page in June.

Wisconsin grilled cheese lovers can enter their winning recipes into one of four categories for a chance to win. The Open Class is for recipe creations without any limitations – there are no restrictions on how few or how many ingredients are used as long as it has Wisconsin cheese! For those who want to keep it simple, enter into the Classic Category with a grilled cheese recipe using just six total ingredients. The Junior Class category opens up the competition for rising chefs under the age of 18, and recipes have no restrictions. The final category is new this year – the Fan Flavorites category will allow chefs and foodies to enter a video along with their recipe.

Last year's grilled cheese glory was awarded to Lorie Roach of Buckatunna, MS for her Mississippi Comeback, a tasty combination that brings together Wisconsin fontina and cheddar cheeses with fried okra and the signature southern comeback sauce.

For more information about the 2018 Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown or to submit an entry visit GrilledCheeseAcademy.com. For more information about Wisconsin cheese, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board is a nonprofit organization of dairy producers that promotes the consumption of milk, cheese and other dairy products made in America's Dairyland.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-grilled-cheese-recipe-competition-begins-300622754.html

SOURCE Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Related Links

http://www.wmmb.com

