Nationwide Marketing Group Announces Google Nest Prime Retail Program for Members

The Google Nest Prime Retail Program will make the entire line of Google Nest connected home devices available to Nationwide members, including Nest Hubs, Nest Thermostat and more. The program will be supported nationally by Nationwide distributor partner Audio America and is available immediately.

"For the past couple of years, our members have had access to our group-exclusive Pro-Tail program to provide professional installation services for Google Nest products in customers' homes. Today we're building off of the success of that program with the launch of the Google Nest Prime Retail Program," says Hank Alexander, director of Home Technology Specialists Nationwide (HTSN). "The Google Nest Prime Retail Program will provide our independent retail members with wider access to Google Nest connected home products. We'll introduce new ways for members to buy products and new promotions around the program, but this is really about giving our members access to industry-leading connected home devices and positioning them at the forefront of the booming connected home category."

Industry analysis shows that the smart home tech market was expected to reach an estimated $490 billion by the end of 2019, which represented year-over-year growth of over 50%. Additionally, data shows that nearly half of all customers who purchase their first smart home product decide to return and purchase additional connected devices. That represents a massive opportunity for the independent retail community across the country. And Google, as a major manufacturer of voice-activated speakers, smart thermostats, connected entertainment devices and more, is at the forefront of the smart home industry.

The Google Nest Prime Retail Program builds on the success of the Pro-Tail Program that is exclusive to Nationwide's technology integrator dealers. The Pro-Tail Program, which will continue, provides dealers who offer custom installation services the ability to integrate a select roster of Google Nest products into their clients' home automation projects. The Google Nest Prime Retail Program gives access to the entire Google Nest lineup to Nationwide members, whether they offer custom installation services or not.

For some members, the Prime Retail Program will serve as an entry point where they can begin offering the full range of Google Nest products to their customers. For Pro-Tail dealers, the program will seamlessly expand their current Google Nest lineup to include the entire product portfolio.

Audio America, a major partner in the Pro-Tail Program and a longtime distributor partner with Nationwide, will serve as the national distribution partner for the Prime Retail Program.

"We're incredibly excited to work with Nationwide and Google Nest to bring this program to the Nationwide membership," says Jonathan Elster, CEO of Audio America. "There's a ton of opportunity in the connected home space for independent retailers. We've seen double-digit growth in this category year-over-year, and the Prime Retail Program will put Nationwide members in a perfect position to capitalize on that."

Google Nest and Audio America will be on the show floor at PrimeTime, Nationwide's biannual trade fair and business conference, in Houston, February 9-12, 2020. There, Nationwide members will be able to learn more about the program, see firsthand the products in the Google Nest lineup, and sign up to become a Prime Retail Program dealer. Registration is now open. To learn more, visit www.nationwideprimetime.com.

About Nationwide Marketing Group

Nationwide Marketing Group works on behalf of thousands of independent appliance, furniture, bedding, electronics, specialty electronics, custom installation and rent-to-own dealers helping them grow their businesses and thrive on their own terms. With more than 5,000 members operating some 14,000 storefronts, Nationwide Marketing Group is the largest buying, marketing and business support organization of its kind, representing billions in combined annual sales across the membership. For nearly 50 years, the organization has remained committed to the independent channel, empowering members with the scale, sophistication and efficiencies they need to compete while delivering the unmatched business intelligence, tools and resources required to win in an ever-changing business environment. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

SOURCE Nationwide Marketing Group

Related Links

http://nationwidegroup.org

