Nationwide Marketing Group Members Pack 1 Million Meals to Feed Hungry Children

Launched in 2018, Nationwide's partnership with No Child Hungry strives to end child hunger around the corner and around the world. Since its inception, the Nationwide community has packed meals at various events around the country, delivering a portion of those packed meals within the local host cities and the rest to children and their families in Haiti and the Bahamas.

"When we first partnered with No Child Hungry to pack meals at our biannual PrimeTime business conference in 2018, I knew that we were creating something incredibly powerful," recalls Tom Hickman, Nationwide's president and chief member advocate. "But never at that time did I imagine that we would, as a group, pack 1 million meals in less than two years. However, thanks to our members, we have done just that. Their generosity knows no bounds."

Local businesses are uniquely positioned to support their neighbors by giving back to those in need, with studies showing that independent retailers donate to community causes at more than twice the rate of national chains. And that dedication is what has most impressed William Lowry, president of No Child Hungry, while working with Nationwide Marketing Group.

"Hunger affects families and children in nearly every community in the United States. But we all know this should not be. We have more than enough food and resources to keep this from happening," Lowry says. "Nationwide Marketing Group and its members have taken a direct approach to fighting hunger, and the results are amazing. Not just for the scale of the effort or the number of meals packed, but because it represents kids fed. And it's all about the kids!"

Greg Law, owner of Sweet Dreams Mattress & Furniture in Mooresville, N.C., has participated in several meal-packing events with Nationwide Marketing Group, and even hosted a local packing event at his store in early November. He believes that initiatives like Nationwide's No Child Hungry partnership are critical for the community.

"We feel that God has blessed us with our Sweet Dreams, to be a vehicle to make an impact in others' lives," Law says. "If we're not giving back and serving others, then we're just selling products. And we were meant to do so much more than just that."

About Nationwide Marketing Group

Nationwide Marketing Group works on behalf of thousands of independent appliance, furniture, bedding, electronics, specialty electronics, custom installation and rent-to-own dealers helping them grow their businesses and thrive on their own terms. With more than 5,000 members operating some 14,000 storefronts, Nationwide Marketing Group is the largest buying, marketing and business support organization of its kind, representing billions in combined annual sales across the membership. For nearly 50 years, the organization has remained committed to the independent channel, empowering members with the scale, sophistication and efficiencies they need to compete while delivering the unmatched business intelligence, tools and resources required to win in an ever-changing business environment. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

About No Child Hungry

No Child Hungry is the feeding program of My Neighbor's Children. Through meal packing events, food drives and financial support, MNC is able to provide food for children here in the United States and abroad. No Child Hungry is able to pack specially designed nutritional meals that are certified and regulated by the FDA. These meals contain the nutrition a child needs each day, and contain 21 minerals and vitamins along with soy protein and rice. Learn more at myneighborschildren.org/no-child-hungry.

SOURCE Nationwide Marketing Group

Related Links

https://nationwidegroup.org/

