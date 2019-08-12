Nationwide Mortgage Bankers announces Americasa, its Spanish language mortgage platform

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, an independent mortgage lender, has introduced its mortgage service that provides information regarding best homebuying practices to persons who speak Spanish.

This platform, Americasa, was created to educate the Latino community on the best mortgage options available to them. In the U.S. today, there is a lack of information related to mortgage borrowing available to Spanish speakers. NMB saw an opportunity to better serve Spanish-speaking person's by developing a Spanish language resource for potential borrowers to fill this gap and provide educational resources surrounding the mortgage process.

According to a 2017 survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, 41 million people in the U.S. speak Spanish at home. This makes Spanish the second most common language spoken in the nation. Of this number, only 59.9% speak English "very well," according to the same survey. This means that 40.1%, or over 16 million people, may have trouble reading information when it is written in English. Especially with the verbose language of the mortgage industry, there's a clear need for materials that accommodate native Spanish speakers. That's where Americasa comes in.

"I am very excited to announce the launch of Americasa (Americasa.com), formerly (AmericasaHomeLoans.com), for our Spanish speaking customers. We feel this market is highly underserved and look to be the go- to source for Spanish speaking organizations," says Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of the Board at NMB.

With increased accessibility of knowledge through NMB's Americasa, Spanish language speakers can feel empowered to learn more about the mortgage lending process.

