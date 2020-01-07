Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. Named a Great Place to Work

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers is proud to announce that we have earned the Great Place to Work certification during the 12-month period of Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2020. This honor is a result of employee nomination and the responses of GPTW's Trust Index© Survey, which is considered to be extremely reputable, with a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of only 5% or less.

"I am very excited to announce we have achieved our official Great Place to Work Certification," said Richard Steinberg, Founder & Chairman of the Board. "This is a very prestigious honor and puts us alongside some of the biggest companies in America. This achievement would not be possible without all of the hard work from each and every one of our talented staff."

We strive to ensure that our employees are happy, challenged and respected every single day. We're proud that our dedication to creating and fostering a positive workplace culture has paid off.

The NMB workplace

Though Nationwide Mortgage Bankers has only been in business for several years, we have made quite a footprint in the mortgage industry. We have landed on multiple lists, most recently including Inc.'s list of the fastest growing companies of 2019. Of the 5,000 organizations that made it onto the list, NMB ranked 51st.

With approximately 315 employees, NMB is classified as a medium-sized company, with our employees making up an even blend of generations, with the exception of Generation Z, which is just beginning to join the workforce. The exact breakdown of these age groups is as follows:

Baby boomers: 18%

Generation X: 40%

Millennials: 37%

Generation Z: 4%

Career satisfaction at NMB

The major reason NMB earned certification as a great place to work is because of our dedication to employee satisfaction and a positive workplace culture. We can tell you exactly what our employees think about their day-to-day work at NMB, but we think the numbers speak for themselves.

94% of our employees reported that NMB is a great place to work. 97% of our staff is proud when they look at what we've accomplished as an organization. 96% said they are proud to tell other people that they work here. 95% believe that upper management is honest, ethical and efficient. Another 95% of our employees believe that our facilities contribute to NMB's positive working environment. Furthermore, another 95% agreed with the statement. "I can be myself around here."

About NMB

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. is an independent mortgage lender that is headquartered in Melville, New York. The organization's business model operates on the notion of transparency and education on the mortgage process, as well as top-notch customer service that gives individuals the feel of a small mortgage lender with the resources of a more established operation. As NMB is licensed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it specializes in government-insured loans. In particular, its backing from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs gives us the opportunity to work closely with a military population. However, NMB also serves the conventional home financing market.

Along with NMB's own mortgage services, the organization has recently developed Americasa, a mortgage platform that aims to educate Spanish speakers on best practices in the homebuying and mortgage processes. By empowering Spanish speakers with this knowledge, they can achieve their goals of becoming homeowners.

Media contact:

Toni Stanziale

tstanziale@nmbmortgage.com

SOURCE Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc.