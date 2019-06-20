Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc., Welcomes New President Jodi Hall

"Jodi brings infinite knowledge, energy and passion to our company that will help propel us forward as an industry leader in growth, automation and success. I am confident we will meet and exceed our objectives with her leadership," says Richard Steinberg, Founder.

At Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Hall will use her well-rounded knowledge of the mortgage industry to lead and direct the day-to-day operations of all departments within the company. Regarding her new role, Hall said, "It is an honor and a privilege to step in and lead the company that Richard and his team have built. I am passionate about automating the decades-old mortgage process and creating an industry-leading mortgage experience for our customers and our employees."

Alongside the team of mortgage professionals at NMB, Hall will develop strategic plans that align with the company's short- and long-term goals. "I am confident that this is the beginning of many years of future success of the company, and I can't wait to see what we all accomplish together," Hall said.

