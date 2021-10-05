Nationwide offer to Business Prime members can help protect small businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecting their business – it's at the top of every small business owner's mind. While they know it's very important to ensure their business has all the insurance protection it needs, oftentimes the day-to-day needs of their companies take priority.

To help them assess their business's protection needs, Nationwide is offering its Coverage Assistant tool to eligible Business Prime members. Through the experience, members will take the assessment online, complete an online quote, and then connect with an agent to receive an exclusive discount. The pilot will run through December 2021 and is part of Nationwide's efforts to help small businesses make sure they have the level of insurance protection they need.

"We know that customers can use our help to make good insurance purchase decisions to better understand the protection needs of their small businesses," said Angie Klett, Nationwide's senior vice president of Corporate Development. "That is why we've built Coverage Assistant. We know it can help customers work through their protection concerns."

Nationwide Coverage Assistant uses predictive modeling to generate individualized protection options and risk information – providing context, building trust and giving customers reassurance throughout the simple, easy-to-understand process.

To take advantage of this tool, eligible Business Prime members can log in to their account and start their assessment upon landing on Nationwide's page. Nationwide's Coverage Assistant will then provide small business owners a customized protection assessment that helps them understand the types of insurance coverage that might make sense for their business, based on real data from other businesses like theirs - all in less than five minutes.

From there, these customers can then seek a digital quote for their insurance needs or connect with a licensed Nationwide agent at any time using a dedicated toll-free number and purchase the coverage. Eligible Business Prime members can also receive an exclusive discount on a policy purchased through Nationwide's licensed sales team during the pilot.

"Our customers are always looking for ways to maximize their business potential beyond procurement. We are excited that Nationwide will now offer Business Prime members help exploring insurance options," says Todd Heimes, Director of Business Prime for Amazon Business Worldwide. "Business Prime is committed to providing benefits that help customers take their business to the next level. We are wholly invested in offering the best-in-class customer experience and partner offerings that provide disproportionate value."

"Nationwide is committed to the protection needs of small business owners," said Cathy Allocco, vice president of Nationwide's Small Commercial Sales and Distribution team. "Nationwide Coverage Assistant is an easy online tool that helps busy small business owners quickly explore the coverages they need and get back to doing what they do best -- running their business."

Visit https://business.amazon.com/en/find-solutions/growth-acceleration-solutions/fill-operational-gaps#offers for more details.

Nationwide's Corporate Development mission

Nationwide Corporate Development includes the venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnership teams. These groups look for unique collaboration opportunities that help business units meet new or developing customer needs. These collaborations are enabled by Nationwide's best-in-class digital infrastructure, which allows Nationwide to provide a unique digital experience for partners and their customers.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Contact

Jarrett Dunbar

(614) 249-6349

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

