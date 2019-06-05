Nationwide Power Celebrates 18th Year in Business

HENDERSON, Nev., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pride that Nationwide Power celebrates its 18th year in business. As the leading independent provider in the critical power industry, Nationwide Power has built its business on one key principle: quality.

Nationwide Power is the leading independent provider in uninterruptible power supply and critical power.

Jim Hallingstad, Vice President, shares, "Quality and service are at the core of everything we do, and it starts internally with hiring top talent, investing in training, and investing in our team members. Over the years, we have made a point not to bite off more than we can chew, and always make good on our word." With over a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating, Nationwide Power is following through on their commitment to the customer.

Nationwide Power opened its doors for business in 2001, with just two employees who specialized in one thing: Equipment Sales for Eaton Powerware. As the critical power industry grew at an exponential rate, the team at Nationwide Power recognized a growing need among businesses throughout the country. With more customers seeking greater choices on maintenance and battery replacement service providers, the company's path was clearly established.

Within its first six years of business, Nationwide Power relocated three times. With each move, they secured greater warehouse space so they could react more quickly to the needs of their clients. By 2007, Nationwide Power had grown from 1,000 square feet to over 21,000 square feet. Over the years, Nationwide Power continued to receive growth and achievement awards throughout the community and from their various OEM partners.

In 2013, Nationwide Power made their latest move to their current location: 1060 Mary Crest Road, Henderson, NV 89074. With over 57,000 square feet of corporate office and warehouse space, a state-of-the-art testing facility with 1MW of power, and a hands-on training center, Nationwide Power continues to lead the industry in innovation and quality.

Today, Nationwide Power continues to set the bar in the critical power industry in terms of quality, training and service levels with its key differentiators:

Highly experienced field engineer team averaging over 22 years of direct industry experience. All team members are in-house employees, meaning adequate training, company accountability, and team member benefits.

With a national footprint, Nationwide Power sells and services UPS equipment and batteries in all 48 contiguous states, offering same day response in most areas.

Industry leading 57,000 square foot warehouse with over $10 million in UPS equipment and parts inventory. This allows Nationwide Power to service legacy equipment that oftentimes the OEM would deem obsolete.

State-of-the-art testing facility with 1MW of power and a repair lab that allows for board level testing.

Corporate office and warehouse location in Henderson, NV – less than 10 minutes from the McCarran International Airport allows for expedited parts shipping.

24-7-365 live support for contracted customers.

Safety-first workplace with nearly 1 million hours injury-free and incident-free.

According to Hallingstad, "We simply never would have achieved this kind of growth without the team we have in place. With roughly 100 team members, each and every one of us plays a significant role in the level of quality we deliver, to the success of our business, and ultimately, keeping our customers always on. We also can't say enough about our great partners like Eaton and CSB. Without great partners, we would not have been able to be this successful. People. Product. Process."

Here's to the next 18 successful years!

