Nationwide Reaches 50,000 Home Milestone with Whisker Labs' Ting Program, Reducing Fire and Water Loss Risk

Nationwide's Ting program helps protect families and homes by predicting and preventing hazards, while engaging and delighting customers and generating valuable data insights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Whisker Labs and Hartford Steam Boiler, Nationwide has now reached over 50,000 customers with Ting fire prevention technology. Nationwide offers Ting to eligible customers in 26 states to help mitigate electrical fire hazards in and around homes, preventing potentially devastating fires. First launched in 2022, the Ting program has resulted in incredible success stories with over 500 fire hazards identified and mitigated. In each case, dangerous electrical failures were detected, confirmed, and mitigated before a fire ignited. Ting also prevented incidences of water loss by detecting water interaction with an electrical system, including failing water heaters and sump pumps. Feedback has been tremendous. As Nationwide policyholder Jamie shared, "I am so appreciative of your great customer service, super intelligent device, the people who invented it, and Nationwide sponsoring it."

Sarah Jacobs, Nationwide, VP of product development says, "Nationwide continues to help reduce risk and keep families and homes safe with effortless, personal, and reassuring customer experiences. The Ting program is helping Nationwide deliver on this promise by predicting and preventing fires and water losses. It has proven to be very effective, our customers love it, and we are excited to explore additional expansion of the program."

Since 2018, HSB has partnered with Whisker Labs to help bring Ting to the insurance market. "The Ting program is a vital part of HSB's technology ecosystem," says John B. Riggs, chief technology officer and senior vice president of Applied Technology Solutions for HSB. "Fire continues to be one of the most devastating losses. And we see a positive impact on engagement and prevention via Ting across all key metrics which explains why it is scaling more quickly than any other home IoT solution available today. It consistently yields excellent feedback from our insurance clients and their policyholders."

Ting recently surpassed 650,000 home years of monitoring experience nationally, finding fire and water hazards at a rate of 1 in 60 homes on average each year and predicting and preventing over 80% of electrical-related fires. "The Whisker Labs Ting team is very proud to be a partner with Nationwide Insurance in helping reduce home fires and water losses. We are committed to helping protect Nationwide customers by monitoring the electricity that we all rely on for virtually everything in our lives today," said Bob Marshall, Co-Founder & CEO of Whisker Labs. "It is incredibly gratifying each time Ting helps identify an electrical fault, mitigate the hazard, and prevent a fire or water damage from developing. Helping predict and prevent these risks and avoid the claim is better for everyone. We are accomplishing this with a curated hands-on customer experience that delights and engages customers."

About Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs develops cutting-edge sensor technology to protect families, homes, and communities by predicting and preventing electrical fires while also monitoring the resiliency and safety of the U.S. electrical grid. Through a single, DIY sensor plugged into a wall outlet, Ting, Whisker Labs' flagship solution, enables intelligent detection, localization, and mitigation of hazards before they can start a fire. As one of the fastest growing grid IoT networks, Ting is proven to prevent 4 out 5 home electrical fires, reducing home fire losses and saving lives across the U.S. every day. For more information visit www.whiskerlabs.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

About HSB

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB's mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy, and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions, and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company's highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). Connect with HSB on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

