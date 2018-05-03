Nationwide Reveals the Wackiest Pet Names of 2018

Below are the top 10 Wackiest Pet Names of 2018:

Dogs

Cats





1. Isabella Miss Worldwide Boo Boo

1. Pablo Purrcasso 2. Franklin Woofsevelt

2. Sir Pounce A Lot 3. Ruffy the Vampire Slayer

3. Mewpocalypse Yarn Killer 4. Vladimir Poochin

4. Edward Scissorpaws 5. Sir Lix A Lot

5. Sir Reginald Fluffybutt 6. Chauncey Von Poops a Lot

6. Princess Consuela Bananahammock 7. Madame Squishy Van Wrinkleface

7. Bobcat the Builder 8. Lord Stanley the Pup

8. Colonel Puff Puff 9. Little Bunny Foo Foo

9. Majesticoons Carefree Dior Blue Knight 10. Sylvester Stud Puddin' Pop

10. Banana Pawz

"The results from our Wacky Pet Names competition illustrate the thought and creativity pet owners put into naming their furry family members," said Scott Liles, president and chief pet insurance officer for Nationwide. "Pets hold a special place in our members' hearts, and while some of these names are assigned just for laughs, many of these monikers hold a special meaning or story behind them."

For photos and background stories of the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names, visit www.wackypetnames.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 700,000 insured pets, pet insurance from Nationwide is the first and largest pet health insurance provider in the United States. Since 1982, Nationwide has helped provide pet owners with peace of mind and is committed to being the trusted choice of America's pet lovers.

Nationwide plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Insurance plans are offered and administered by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company in California and DVM Insurance Agency in all other states. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Brea, CA, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016). Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the U.S. and is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. The company provides a full range of insurance and financial services, including auto, commercial, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; banking and mortgages; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, travel, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

Nationwide and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2018 Nationwide.

CONTACT:

Adam Fell

(714) 706-5520

afell@nationwide.com



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-reveals-the-wackiest-pet-names-of-2018-300641019.html

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

