Nationwide Search Underway for the Recovery of an Extremely Rare Vintage Corvette

Owner of the vehicle, Lou Pendas manages The Pendas Law Firm, a statewide personal injury law firm. The search for this stolen car was quickly escalated due to the nature of its limited, nearly one-of-a-kind status. "This pristine Corvette has been a treasure of mine and it's important that I make every effort possible to locate it," said Lou Pendas, owner. "It's a rare and very special car, a true time capsule that has been preserved for decades. I would be grateful for any help in recovering this car."

To assist with any information leading to the recovery of this vehicle with VIN: E54S003761 , please contact:

Detective Juan Munoz

City of Ocoee Police Department

(m) 407-554-7215

jmunoz@ocoee.org

Case #OCPD19OFF005986

MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Feltman

407.920.2373 or 407.352.3535

sfeltman@pendaslaw.com

The Pendas Law Firm

