Nationwide Staffing Agency Now Hiring for Hundreds of Cannabis Industry Jobs

"We are impressed with the way AtWork approaches the cannabis industry as the legitimate concern we have become, and also how they address our labor challenges with purpose and professionalism," said Canna Management Group's Jason Zahler. "AtWork is the first major staffing firm to dedicate itself to working with the state's cannabis industry, and they deliver on that commitment every day."

AtWork provides specialized staffing services for California cannabis operators large and small, including those involved in manufacturing, processing, extraction, distribution and retail sales. AtWork caters to some of the industry's most prominent companies and participates as an active member the Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network, a leading trade association.

"We identified an underserved labor market in a rapidly-growing industry and decided we wanted to help," said Charlie Hoey, AtWork Personnel – Palm Desert's Director of Marketing. "Cannabis revenues in California are projected to surpass cola beverages and even beer sales within a year or two, and we feel the industry will play an important role in driving the awesome economic engine we call the Golden State."

As the cannabis industry evolves to standardize labor and wage practices in compliance with state and federal requirements, AtWork plays a key role in this transition from a gray economy to a mainstream labor model that protects workers and employers and contributes to the tax base.

"Many fantastic employees have worked in the shadows of the economy until now," said Lisa DeLuna, AtWork Personnel - Palm Desert's Branch Manager. "AtWork's cannabis industry employees get regular paychecks like everyone else, with workers compensation insurance, social security retirement contributions, state and federal taxes, access to health insurance, 401(k) accounts and more. When we move a worker from a cash or 1099 situation into the mainstream it means they are now participating in the legal economy, which benefits all."

For more information, visit www.atworkcannabis.com or call AtWork Personnel – Palm Desert at 760-346-3945.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an award-winning and nationally-known franchisor of staffing services including AtWork Personnel Services, AtWork Medical Services, and AtWork Search Group under the umbrella of the AtWork Group. For more information, visit www.atwork.com or call 800-383-0804.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-staffing-agency-now-hiring-for-hundreds-of-cannabis-industry-jobs-300634427.html

SOURCE AtWork Group

Related Links

http://www.atwork.com

