Nationwide Student Philanthropic Campaign Advances Blood Cancer Research and Care

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/blood-cancer-united/9343853-en-2026-national-student-visionary-of-the-year-winner

A student at San Rafael High School in San Rafael, CA, Orion launched his seven-week fundraising campaign in honor of his father, John Greene, a former Blood Cancer United board member whose longtime commitment helped shape the organization's impact. John, who faced multiple bouts with acute myeloid leukemia over 15 years including enduring three stem cell transplants, raised more than $8 million over the years and remained closely involved in his son's fundraising efforts. In the months before his passing last November, he made the decision to discontinue treatment and focus on his family and Orion's campaign, encouraging a bold, personal approach to fundraising he was known for himself.

"Over the years, John brought bold vision and resolute dedication to our mission," said Blood Cancer United President and CEO, E. Anders Kolb, M.D. "That same spirit is reflected in Orion's extraordinary campaign, which inspired support at an incredible scale."

Orion's "Greene Goblins" team, comprised of fellow students, set a new national benchmark for the Student Visionaries of the Year program through creative community engagement. A standout initiative was a custom merchandise line inspired by his father's love of piano and the family's cat, Katniss. Designed by Orion's mother, John's wife, Heather, the collection was sold online and at John's Celebration of Life—transforming a personal tribute into meaningful fundraising.

"I'm beyond proud to carry on my dad's legacy through this campaign," said Orion. "I'm driven to support other families facing blood cancer so that one day, no one has to grow up without the people they love."

Orion's fundraising campaign also included a generous contribution from Salesforce in honor of John Greene, a former beloved employee, announced during John's Celebration of Life in March.

The Greene family's connection to Blood Cancer United spans years of grassroots involvement, from community walks to childhood bake sales. Orion's older brother, Floyd, previously participated in Student Visionaries of the Year, reflecting a longstanding family commitment to advancing the mission.

Team "BE-VALuable for a Cure," co-led by Isabella Nilio and Valentina DePaço of Villa Walsh Academy in Morristown, NJ, raised an extraordinary $715,271, earning the National Student Visionaries of the Year Runners-Up title. The race for the top spots was incredibly tight, with Team "BC We Care," co-led by Darian Petillo of Gill St Bernards School in Gladstone, NJ and Valentina Reale of Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, NJ, finishing third with just over $700K raised.

Blood Cancer United recognizes 8th grader, Gray Shields of Team "Gunning for a Cure" from The Peck School in Morristown, NJ, as the campaign's top individual fundraising team member, raising an impressive $210,122 and earning the title National Team Member of the Year.

Sunbelt Rentals, a global leader in the equipment rental industry, is proud to serve as the National Presenting Partner for the 2026 Student Visionaries of the Year campaign season, working together with Blood Cancer United to engage local communities in support of patients and families impacted by blood cancer.

The Student Visionaries of the Year program continues to equip young leaders with real-world skills in entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management, while empowering them to make a meaningful difference in their communities for blood cancer patients and their families.

Learn more about Blood Cancer United and Student Visionaries of the Year program here.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Members of the media seeking more information or an interview, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Blood Cancer United