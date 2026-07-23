Blood Cancer United Honors National Visionaries of the Year Winners for Extraordinary Impact

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Now in its 38th year, Visionaries of the Year challenges candidates to lead 10-week fundraising campaigns in support of Blood Cancer United's mission. Through grassroots events, corporate partnerships, and personal storytelling, participants help accelerate progress toward a future without blood cancer.

National Visionary of the Year

Andy Calvert of Washington, D.C., representing Presidio, was named the 2026 National Visionary of the Year, raising $624,548 alongside his team, The Difference Makers.

After years of encouragement from fellow volunteers, Calvert decided to run for the title following his father Jim's diagnosis with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in 2025. Balancing family life, work responsibilities, and caregiving, he rallied colleagues, friends, and community partners around a personal mission, creating a campaign that inspired support throughout the D.C. metro area and beyond.

"This campaign became deeply personal when my father's blood cancer diagnosis coincided with the birth of my youngest daughter. Through Visionaries of the Year, we were able to bring people together around a shared commitment to changing lives." said Calvert.

Throughout the campaign, Calvert found ways to celebrate his father, Jim, including special recognitions at Nationals and D.C. United games. These moments underscored the deeply personal impact of blood cancer and the passion behind his support of Blood Cancer United's mission.

National Visionaries of the Year Runner-Ups

Blood Cancer United has also recognized Emily Krasnicki of Palm Beach, FL, a leader with Florida Power & Light (FPL), and Martha Newsom of Charlotte, NC, representing Custom Benefit Auctions, as the 2026 National Visionaries of the Year Runner-Ups, each raising more than $600,000.

Krasnicki's campaign took on new meaning when a close friend and coworker was diagnosed with blood cancer just weeks into the competition, strengthening her connection to the cause and fueling her drive to make an even greater impact.

For Newsom, the campaign was rooted in family. Inspired by her husband's leukemia experience, her sister's survivorship and the loved ones she has lost to cancer, she transformed decades of involvement with Blood Cancer United into a powerful fundraising effort focused on creating optimism for future generations.

All Star Visionary of the Year

This year's All Star Visionary of the Year was Craig Beckinger of Tampa, FL, representing ABC Event Planning, who raised $182,303. Blood Cancer United honors outstanding campaign alumni who continue to support the organization through its Visionary of the Year All Star competition. Beckinger participated in memory of friend Jill Jofko and in honor of another friend Alani Floyd, continuing his longstanding commitment to supporting blood cancer patients and families.

All Star Visionary of the Year Runner-Up

Verr Soltes of Houston, TX, representing Kirksey Architecture, was named All Star Visionary of the Year Runner-Up, raising more than $100,000. Celebrating 15 years cancer-free, Soltes saw the campaign as an opportunity to give back while expanding awareness and support for Blood Cancer United's mission among new and returning supporters.

Team Member of the Year

Kellie Harrington of Palm Beach, FL, representing Florida Power & Light (FPL), was named National Visionaries of the Year Team Member of the Year after raising more than $250,000. A longtime supporter of the mission, Harrington joined her sister's campaign, transforming a personal family experience into extraordinary fundraising success and helping drive meaningful impact for blood cancer patients and families.

Team Member of the Year Runner-Up

Nancy Hamlin of Charlotte, NC, representing 3LStrategic, was named Team Member of the Year Runner-Up after helping to raise over $215,000. Inspired by personal loss, Hamlin has raised more than $1.3 million for Blood Cancer United throughout several years of involvement in the organization's fundraising campaigns.

"Visionaries of the Year is a powerful reminder of what can happen when passionate people come together in support of a cause bigger than themselves," said Coker Powell, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Blood Cancer United. "From our national winner and runners-up to our All Star candidates, every participant has helped accelerate research, expand patient support, and bring hope to families navigating blood cancer."

As Blood Cancer United celebrates this year's National Visionary of the Year top fundraisers, the organization also recognizes Lilly, the inaugural National Partner of Visionaries of the Year. Lilly believes everyone deserves a chance at health and that progress against cancer takes more than science alone. It takes community, compassion, and action. This commitment aligns closely with the spirit of the campaign, helping accelerate progress for blood cancer patients and families while inspiring communities to create lasting impact.

Learn more about Blood Cancer United and Visionaries of the Year program here.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Members of the media seeking more information or an interview, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Blood Cancer United