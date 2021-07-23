Nationwide teams up with the National Automotive Programs, LLC D.B.A. NAPA Insurance Center to offer affordable commercial insurance solutions to NAPA's Parts Stores and AutoCare Centers across the US

NAPA Insurance Center embraces a fully digital end-to-end customer experience with Nationwide as insurtech demand rises. Tweet this

"Nationwide's Business Express℠ platform allows us to create a customized and fully digital end-toend customer experience," said Dan Bruno, Associate Vice President for Nationwide. "As a customerfocused and technology-driven organization, we're excited to partner with NAPA to provide an innovative, digital-first insurance buying experience for the NAPA family."

About National Automotive Programs, LLC D.B.A. NAPA Insurance Center

The NAPA Insurance Center was created over 30 years ago to create, manage, and offer exclusive programs for the NAPA family of over 22,000 locations nationally. They provide the "Insurance Know How" for NAPA owners. For more information visit www.napainsurancecenter.com or email [email protected]

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

