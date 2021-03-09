Nationwide Title Clearing Wins 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage Award

PALM HARBOR, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire announced the winners of its ninth annual HW Tech100 awards, recognizing Nationwide Title Clearing (NTC), the leading post-closing services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors and servicers, as one of the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.

"NTC's largest user stated 'We chose the Cadillac of systems available' which was a huge complement to all of the years of hard work it took to complete," said Debbie Lastoria, Vice President of National Sales. "Taking our years of experience and technology and making it a client facing platform made sense. Clients can now be their own premier Lien Release and Assignment processing center with NTC statistics to match."

The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday.

PerfectDocs is the first complete web-based solution that provides both NTC and users a "share the work" solution. This solution enables the creation and tracking necessary to complete lien release and assignment documents, review, execute, notarize those documents and send those documents to counties for recordation.

NTC has put nearly thirty years of experience, knowledge, and technology into the PerfectDocs solution:

85% of the documents recorded are completely paperless

287% increase in volume of documents being sent to record each month since March 2020

Reduces the amount of experts and FTEs needed to manage the entire lien release process required

NTC now offers the same elements and best practices to its business partners, giving them the ability to prepare and record their own documents with a robust web-based platform.

"We are within reach of our one year anniversary of successful deployment of PerfectDocs with a record of just under a half of million documents processed. We look forward to doubling this number in 2021," said Lastoria.

