Nationwide Title Clearing's Chief Revenue Officer Accepts HousingWire's 2021 Vanguard Award

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Title Clearing (NTC), the leading post-closing services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors and servicers, is proud to announce that Danny Byrnes, NTC's Chief Revenue Officer, was recognized by HousingWire as part of the publication's 2021 Vanguard Awards™ program.

"I am honored to receive such a nice acknowledgement from our long-time partners and friends at HousingWire", said Danny Byrnes. "It really should be me giving HousingWire an award for being an integral part of NTC achieving its goals over the last decade".

HousingWire's 2021 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to unparalleled success, as evidenced by expanding products, services and profits in the past twelve months. The honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry.

"Sales is not a fun game when times are tough. I often question how much help it is when the Sales Director or VP Sales comes down hard on the sales team", said Byrnes. "I believe working directly with the sales executives on opportunities when times get tough rather than demanding a close with a fist on the desk, and then not helping. If you experience the heat and pressure with them when needed, there is more success, and respect, in the end."

Byrnes was hired in early 2011 and quickly advanced to VP Sales. In his second year, sales nearly doubled, and, in his tenure, Byrnes has expanded sales by over 570%.

While continuing success of the sales department, Byrnes took on the responsibility for NTC's PR and Marketing in 2018, then he was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer in 2020. Since then, he has established and implemented an effective Go-To-Market strategy that has further accelerated the company's rapid growth contributing to the success of the Sales, Marketing and PR departments. By expanding upon, bundling, and rebranding many of NTC's existing services and bringing them to market, he has successfully diversified NTC's offerings - protecting it from shifts in the market.

"Danny Byrnes is not only a great leader, but an eternal optimist – the kind of person you want leading revenue efforts that are driven by a true client partnership approach. We are honored by this award and quite proud of Danny," said John Hillman CEO of NTC.

