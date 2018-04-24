Nationwide to debut Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year-themed commercial

"Goals" depicts a young NFL fan who has aspirations of playing in the league. While he dreams of becoming a great football player, he also expresses his desire to do good in his community and one day be named NFL Man of the Year. "Goals" is the first commercial developed by an NFL corporate partner dedicated to promoting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"When Nationwide chose to be the presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2014, we made a promise to the league, teams, players and the Payton family that we would use our resources and creativity to help amplify the players' great work in their communities," said Nationwide's Chief Marketing Officer Terrance Williams. "Nationwide's intention with 'Goals' is to reinforce the idea of serving others and to shine a spotlight on the heartfelt, charitable efforts initiated by so many players."

Named for the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award honors a player's outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field. More information about the 2017 nominees, finalists and winner can be found at www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

"We are proud to have Nationwide's support our Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and highlight the tremendous amount of positive work our players do in communities across the country," said Renie Anderson, Senior Vice President, NFL Partnerships, Sponsorship and Consumer Products. "We're thrilled with the 'Goals' spot and love the message it sends to our fans, especially our younger ones, about the importance of all the charitable works their heroes do off the field."





"Goals" is the latest in a series of Nationwide activations to support and promote the award. Since forming this partnership with the NFL, Nationwide has donated nearly $1 million to the various foundations and charitable organizations represented by NFL players and provided the players a national platform in which to share their foundations' stories.

"As a valued presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Nationwide continues to be a strong advocate in promoting the goodness in the hearts of our NFL players," said Connie Payton, co-founder of the Walter and Connie Payton Foundation. "Nationwide's introduction of 'Goals' brings to the forefront the multi-dimensional aspects of men who are not only great football players, but ones who contribute to others and for causes beyond themselves. I am proud to be part of the Nationwide family."

30-second and 60-second versions of "Goals" will air throughout the NFL Draft from Thursday to Sunday.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the U.S. and is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. The company provides a full range of insurance and financial services, including auto, commercial, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; banking and mortgages; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Contact:

Jarrett Dunbar

(614) 249-1591

dunbaj1@nationwide.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-to-debut-walter-payton-nfl-man-of-the-year-themed-commercial-300634772.html

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

