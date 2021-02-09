Nationwide Transport Services Announces Registered Trademark for Heavy Haulers™

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy Haulers™, a transport company specializing in heavy equipment and oversize load shipping, is proud to announce that their brand name has officially become a registered trademark through the U.S. Patent Office. As a company that sees high volumes of traffic to their website each year, Heavy Haulers™ wanted to ensure that their brand stood out and was easy for their clients to find.

"It's exciting to see Heavy Haulers™ become a registered trademark," said Jason Foltz, Founder and President. "Our company is founded on the basis of creating better transport solutions for everyone. By trademarking our brand name, we're hoping to pursue new opportunities as we continue to provide quality shipping services for heavy equipment and machinery."