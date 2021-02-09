Nationwide Transport Services Announces Registered Trademark for Heavy Haulers™
Feb 09, 2021, 08:24 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy Haulers™, a transport company specializing in heavy equipment and oversize load shipping, is proud to announce that their brand name has officially become a registered trademark through the U.S. Patent Office. As a company that sees high volumes of traffic to their website each year, Heavy Haulers™ wanted to ensure that their brand stood out and was easy for their clients to find.
"It's exciting to see Heavy Haulers™ become a registered trademark," said Jason Foltz, Founder and President. "Our company is founded on the basis of creating better transport solutions for everyone. By trademarking our brand name, we're hoping to pursue new opportunities as we continue to provide quality shipping services for heavy equipment and machinery."
Heavy Haulers™ is excited to utilize our new registered trademark to help our brand stand out. We are committed to providing the very best transport service for each client. This trademark builds upon our history of supplying transport solutions our clients can trust. We look forward to the new clients and opportunities that come our way.
About Heavy Haulers™
Heavy Haulers™ is a registered trademark of Nationwide Transport Services, LLC, a family-owned logistics company with several subsidiaries. Founded with the mission to provide quality transport solutions, NTS created Heavy Haulers™ to focus on the heavy machinery and equipment aspect of transport. With over a decade of experience, they have become one of the nation-leading logistics companies. Nationwide Transport Services and its subsidiaries transport everything from automobiles to super load freight. www.ntslogistics.com
