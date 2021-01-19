Nationwide Transport Services Celebrates Inc 5000 Ranking for Fourth Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Transport Services, parent company of subsidiaries such as Heavy Haulers, AutoTransport.com, Tractor Transport, and more, celebrates being ranked among Inc 5000's list of 2020s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. This is the fourth consecutive year they have been ranked. With only one in eight companies listed for three or more consecutive years, Nationwide Transport Services is proud to have made this prestigious list once again.

Founded in 2009 by Jason Foltz, Nationwide Transport Services mission has always been to provide the best shipping solutions for automobiles and heavy equipment. It quickly became a family run business, with the rest of the Foltz family settling into roles to help the business grow. Their mission has always been to set a higher standard in the logistics industry by providing top quality service to every client. In 2017, their hard work paid off and Inc 5000 listed the company as number 3147 of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The company was also ranked 60 among 167 companies in the logistics and transport category. Nationwide Transport Services rankings are:

Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

2020: 1772

2019: 1801

2018: 2793

2017: 3147

Nationwide Transport Services, a family-owned logistics company with several subsidiaries, was founded with the mission to provide quality transport solutions. With over a decade of experience, they have become one of the nation-leading logistics companies. Nationwide Transport Services and its subsidiaries transport everything from automobiles to super load freight.

Aside from having multiple offices across the United States, Nationwide Transport Services also provides international transport solutions. They offer services including trailer transport, hot shot trucking, oversize load solutions, and more. Nationwide Transport Services cares about your freight, which is why they make sure it's delivered safely and on time. For more information, visit their website at www.ntslogistics.com.

