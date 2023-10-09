Nationwide United Auto Transport Expands RV Camper Transport Moving Services with 100 New Drivers

Transport company anticipates customer growth in RV transport services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide United Auto Transport, a leading vehicle transport company in the U.S., announced a significant expansion of its RV and travel trailer transport division and hired 100 camper mover drivers to meet changing customer demands.

Nationwide United Auto Transport

"We're finding significant growth by customers for RV and trailer transport services, and enhancing our capabilities with the addition of 100 more dedicated camper mover drivers," said Chris Estrada, CEO at Nationwide United Auto Transport. "This expansion allows us to offer faster and more reliable services to our valued customers, ensuring their RVs and trailers reach their destinations safely and on time."

Over its two-decade-long journey in the industry, Nationwide United Auto Transport has earned a reputation for excellence. Committed to providing efficient and reliable services, the company offers a wide array of transport solutions, from towing and hauling, to fifth wheel transport and motorhome movers. The company can meet a diverse set of changing customer needs for RV and trailer owners, establishing Nationwide United as the preferred choice for customers nationwide.

Nationwide United Auto Transport prides itself on its personalized approach to each move. Their experienced drivers are proficient in handling various trailer hitch combinations, including fifth wheel hitch, bumper pull, gooseneck, pintle hook, and other ball hitch types. Driver experience and dedication to customer service ensures every transport is executed seamlessly with a no-hassle experience.

To begin the transport process, customers should provide the type and condition of the RV or trailer, pickup and delivery locations, and the planned route. To learn more about Nationwide United Auto Transport, please visit NationwideUnitedAutoTransport.com .

About Nationwide United Auto Transport

Started in 2003, Nationwide United Auto Transport has grown into a leading vehicle transport company in the U.S. Based in Los Angeles, California, Nationwide United Auto Transport has served thousands of permanent and seasonally relocating individuals, private car collectors and businesses in all 50 U.S. states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Our highly dedicated customer service and logistics experts assist and facilitate transport services including car shipping, enclosed car shipping, oversized vehicle transport, RV transport and more. Nationwide United Auto Transport is fully insured, bonded and licensed to operate in the US by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration under the MC number 833646.

Media Contact:

Andres A. Osorio

Nationwide United Auto Transport

[email protected]

1(800) 311-8305

SOURCE Nationwide United Auto Transport