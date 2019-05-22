Nationwide's SVP, IT CFO and CPO Angie Klett is Chair of Country's Largest B2B Conference Convened by Pan Asian Americans

CelebrASIAN 2019, the national flagship conference of the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC), will be held on June 5 – 7, 2019 at the Hilton Americas-Houston in Texas. The pre-conference innovation competition, the semi-final round of "What's Your Pitch: Innovation Meets the Market," will be held by USPAACC at Rice University on June 4.

Platinum Co-Chairs are Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., T-Mobile, and Wells Fargo; Asian American Co-Chairs are Ampcus and Pyramid.

Conference theme "Be Unique, Ignite Leadership, Deliver Exceptional ResultS = BUILDERS" of the American Dream, aims to help Pan Asian American entrepreneurs to create a brighter and more prosperous future for themselves by learning corporate and government procurement processes, forming strategic partnerships with minority and diverse businesses; and acquiring knowledge and skills to reach the next level of achievement.

"We are honored and delighted to have Nationwide's Angie Klett serve as Chair of this year's conference," said Susan Au Allen, USPAACC National President & CEO. "Angie joins a long and impressive roster of business and industry leaders who have chaired our flagship event for over 33 years. More important, her role shines the spotlight on the significant transformative impact of emergent technologies on procurement in today's global marketplace."

Klett is also the Chair of the USPAACC CPO Council, one of the organization's high-profile initiatives that brings together a select group of CPOs from various industries to create peer-to-peer thought leadership, promote astute assessment of the procurement landscape, gain new insight into international business trends, and make informed decisions about the current and future state of supply chain management.

As Nationwide's CPO, Klett leads strategic sourcing and procurement for the company. As CFO, she serves as a strategic business partner to the firm's CIO, providing financial planning and reporting on the IT budget – a tight link between the company's technology spend and the amount sourced externally from suppliers.

Nationwide is a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio and is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States.

For more information about USPAACC, visit https://www.uspaacc.com or http://www.celebrasianconference.com.

ABOUT USPAACC: Founded in 1984 as a non-profit and non-partisan organization, the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) is headquartered in Washington, DC with Regional Chapters in CA, TX, NY, GA, IL, DC-MD-VA National Capital Area. USPAACC is the unifying voice that advocates for equal opportunity for Pan Asian American businesses. We propel economic growth, innovation, and job creation among the more than 2 million Pan Asian American-owned businesses across a wide array of industries. For 34 years, USPAACC has served and will continue to serve as the gateway to large corporate and government contracts, top-caliber Pan Asian American suppliers, robust business growth, key information about Pan Asian Americans, and business opportunities in the dynamic markets in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Subcontinent regions.

