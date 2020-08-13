Native American Agriculture Fund Selects Neuberger Berman As Investment Manager

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF), the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving the Native American farming and ranching community, has selected Neuberger Berman to serve as Investment Manager.

The NAAF Investment Program conducted a rigorous, multi-step, nation-wide Request for Proposal process. NAAF's selection criteria focused on responsiveness, socially responsible investment opportunities and a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, including a commitment to Native American employee and client relationships.

Neuberger Berman met these criteria and effectively demonstrated an investment approach directly in alignment with the values of the NAAF's Investment Program. Neuberger Berman has a long-standing belief that material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are an important driver of long-term investment returns from both an opportunity and a risk-mitigation perspective. Together, the Native American Agriculture Fund and Neuberger Berman will execute the largest and most ambitious philanthropic investment program supporting Native American agriculture in the history of the United States.

Joseph Amato, President and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Neuberger Berman, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with the Native American Agriculture Fund in support of its mission for the Native American farming and ranching community. We look forward to building an investment program together and supporting NAAF and its constituents' investment objectives including considering material ESG factors."

"We have the opportunity to effectuate great, positive change in Indian Country, and Neuberger Berman is the right partner at the right time to help us meet this moment," said Vincent Logan (Osage Nation), Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer for the Native American Agriculture Fund. "If we hope to fulfill this promise, it is imperative that we build a deep and robust asset management relationship with a firm that is dedicated to the unique demands of our ambitious mission."

"Native American Agriculture Fund's Investment Committee developed a rigorous selection process and Neuberger Berman was the clear choice because of their expertise in these categories," said Jim Laducer (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa), Chair-Elect of the Native American Agriculture Fund Board of Trustees. "Neuberger Berman has extensive knowledge in ESG investing, which was important for the NAAF Board of Trustees. Neuberger Berman's values are in line with our own."

Looking forward, NAAF and Neuberger Berman will work closely as they see to the management of the Fund assets. The portfolio will be managed to suit the NAAF institutional design, with appropriate risk management while allowing for the flexibility and liquidity necessary to support the Fund's mission.

The Investment Manager mandate was awarded to Neuberger Berman Trust Company by a unanimous vote of the NAAF Board of Trustees in February 2020.

About Native American Agriculture Fund

The mission of the Native American Agriculture Fund is to make grants to fund the provision of business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to Native farmers and ranchers to support and promote their continued engagement in agriculture. The North Dakota charitable trust was created by the settlement of the landmark Keepseagle v. Vilsack class-action lawsuit. NAAF is the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving the Native American farming and ranching community. See the website for more information. https://www.nativeamericanagriculturefund.org/

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2020 Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $357 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

All Neuberger Berman information is as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions. "Neuberger Berman Trust Company" is a trade name used by Neuberger Berman Trust Company N.A. and Neuberger Berman Trust Company of Delaware N.A.

PRI grades are based on information reported directly by PRI signatories, of which investment managers totaled 1,924 for 2020, 1,119 for 2019, 1,120 for 2018 and 935 for 2017. All signatories are eligible to participate and must complete a questionnaire to be included. The underlying information submitted by signatories is not audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. Signatories report on their responsible investment activities by responding to asset-specific modules in the Reporting Framework. Each module houses a variety of indicators that address specific topics of responsible investment. Signatories' answers are then assessed and results are compiled into an Assessment Report. The Assessment Report includes indicator scores, summarizing the individual scores achieved and comparing them to the median; section scores, grouping similar indicator scores together into categories (e.g. policy, assurance, governance) and comparing them to the median; module scores, aggregating all the indicator scores within a module to assign one of six performance bands (from E to A+). Awards and ratings referenced do not reflect the experiences of any Neuberger Berman client and readers should not view such information as representative of any particular client's experience or assume that they will have a similar investment experience as any previous or existing client. Awards and ratings are not indicative of the past or future performance of any Neuberger Berman product or service. Moreover, the underlying information has not been audited by the PRI or any other party acting on its behalf. While every effort has been made to produce a fair representation of performance, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of the information presented, and no responsibility or liability can be accepted for damage caused by use of or reliance on the information contained within this report. Information about PRI grades is sourced entirely from PRI and Neuberger Berman makes no representations, warranties or opinions based on that information.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions. The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2020 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

