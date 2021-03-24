Native American Connections Opens New Behavioral Health Center and Housing Community for Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Native American Connections (NAC) opened its newest behavioral health and supportive housing campus in Phoenix today. The Patina Mountain Preserve Wellness Center and Dunlap Pointe Housing Community, located at 1427 E. Dunlap Ave. in Phoenix's Sunnyslope neighborhood, embraces the organization's focus on health, housing and community.

"There is a homelessness crisis right now in Phoenix – and across the country. There's also a community need for a caring and supportive response to substance use disorders. The colocation of Dunlap Pointe with Patina Mountain Preserve offers the opportunity to end someone's homelessness while also providing easy access to help a resident with their substance use and behavioral health needs." said Diane Yazzie Devine, CEO of Native American Connections.

The Wellness Center offers 48 treatment beds in an environment that incorporates traditional Native ceremonies – including talking circle and sweat lodge – in a holistic approach to healing mind, body and spirit. Dunlap Pointe provides 54 permanent supportive housing units, targeted to veterans experiencing homelessness. The projects were made possible with the support of several financing and development partners, and investments by the Gila River Indian Community and the City of Phoenix.

With the opening of the new Patina Mountain Preserve, NAC will increase their total number of residential treatment beds from 70 to 118, increasing annual capacity from 500 adults to 800. NAC will transition the existing Patina Wellness Center in central Phoenix to exclusively offer services to females including pregnant women and mothers with young children. The opening of Dunlap Pointe increases NAC's supportive housing portfolio to a total of 322 units.

Native American Connections

Native American Connections has been healing individuals, changing lives, and strengthening communities since 1972. We integrate Native American healing with evidence-based practices to support health and wellness, provide affordable housing, and champion community development projects. We are a leader in developing, building and managing advanced behavioral health and state-of-the-art housing communities, and own and operate 21 sites throughout Central Phoenix. Our services are open to all, and we touch the lives of more than 10,000 individuals and families each year.

