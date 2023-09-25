NATIVE AMERICAN GUARDIAN'S ASSOCIATION (NAGA) FILES DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST WASHINGTON COMMANDERS & KEY LEADERSHIP IN FEDERAL COURT; LEAKED TEXT MESSAGES AND WHISTLEBLOWERS ALLEGE COMMANDERS' WILLFUL ACTIONS CALLING NAGA (A FEDERALLY REGISTERED 501c3) A "FAKE" GROUP

News provided by

Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA)

25 Sep, 2023, 11:59 ET

DEVILS LAKE, N.D., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TODAY, the Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA – NagaEducation.org) and through their attorney, Chad Laveglia, Esq. (CJLawNY.com), filed a defamation lawsuit in North Dakota Federal Court against the Washington Commanders and their key leadership. The lawsuit highlights the coordinated and willful effort by the Washington Commanders and its leaders to defame NAGA to external parties, both in writing and verbally, calling NAGA (a federally-registered 501c3) a "fake" group.

"This coordinated effort by the Commanders to defame NAGA in their attempt of cancel culture meets the legal requirements of defamation, among other damages," said Chad Laveglia, Esq., NAGA attorney and lead counsel for multiple successful Constitutional lawsuits in New York State against COVID and vaccine mandates. "Given the Commanders are an NFL Team with extensive resources, a basic google search that anyone can perform proves NAGA is, in fact, a legitimate entity. The Commanders' alleged intent to defame and slander them is actionable. We are thankful for the whistleblowers that have come forward and we anticipate many more will."

On August 7, 2023 NAGA issued a demand letter to the Washington Commanders, in conjunction with an online petition that went viral, asking for an open dialogue with the team and sharing statistics proving Native Americans are not offended by the moniker "Redskins". The Washington Commanders never responded to the NAGA letter or the fans supporting the petition to re-instate the "Redskins" moniker; instead, they launched their alleged defamation campaign against NAGA and included a statement of support by the Soros-funded National Congress of Indian Americans (NCAI) encouraging the cancel culture of historic name.

"As we stated in our letter, NAGA is 'For The People' and this is the 'line-in-the-sand' moment — we are fighting against cancel culture for ALL AMERICANS. Native Americans have been the target the longest — we will fight fiercely to preserve our historic place in America — just like other figures and groups; however, we will not burn down our Nation or encourage any violence in our efforts, unlike others. America is simply not for sale to this epidemic of cancel culture and DEI initiatives — NAGA will continue to fight to defend Her," said NAGA President Eunice Davidson.

NAGA is encouraging whistleblowers to come forward by contacting them through their website.

CONTACT: Healy Baumgardner ([email protected]) 202-670-6557

Eric Spracklen ([email protected]) 202-670-6557

SOURCE Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA)

