Native American Tribe Launches Next Generation Technology Company

Firmadge W. Crutchfield, Chief Executive Officer of ATI stated, "ATI's mission is to bring innovative solutions to the federal government using next generation technologies such as mobile, artificial intelligence, data analytics and blockchain. These technologies are game changers for the way the government does business and we see a market need for someone like us to step in who truly understands these technologies and can help the government take advantage of them."

ATI recently entered the Small Business Administration's (SBAs) 8(a) Business Development Program. As a tribally owned small disadvantaged business, ATI has "super" 8(a) status and can contract at a larger scale with more flexibility than others.

Deana M. Bovee, Tribal Chairwoman of the Susanville Indian Rancheria, added "An important goal of ATI is to create financial opportunities and independence for the Tribe. The addition of ATI into our portfolio of Tribal Corporations allows us to enter the technology space in a major way that accomplishes our objectives through the company's forward-thinking approach, including a business model of training and employing Native Americans in its workforce."

Bovee continued, "As a tribally owned small business in the SBA's 8(a) Business Development program, ATI is able to receive sole source contract awards of any value and as a result can be an excellent strategic partner for large businesses looking to expand."

ATI's new offices are located at 2200 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 810, Arlington Virginia, 22201.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.atisolutions.us.

SOURCE ATI Government Solutions LLC

