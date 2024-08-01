Native Forward Scholars Fund Appoints Dr. Sandra Boham as COO

A career focused on Native student success, Dr. Boham brings extensive leadership and advocacy experience to Native Forward Scholars Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Forward Scholars Fund, the largest direct provider of scholarships for Native students, announced today the appointment of Dr. Sandra Boham as its Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Sandra Boham (Confederated Salish & Kootenai)

Dr. Boham (Confederated Salish & Kootenai) is an accomplished educational leader with over four decades of experience in academia and community service, including as President of Salish Kootenai College, where she helped the college attain the highest retention and graduation rates for Tribal colleges and universities in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department to Education's College Scorecard.

Dr. Boham's career has been dedicated to improving educational outcomes for Native and Indigenous students. She has testified before the House Subcommittee on Education and Workforce and the American Indian Affairs Committee, and has been an invited panelist at three Department of Education Summits on student success.

"It is a deep privilege to welcome Sandra to our organization," said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai), CEO of Native Forward Scholars Fund. "With her extensive background in higher education and commitment to advocating for Native students, she will be a crucial addition to the team as we advance our mission of providing financial support and comprehensive services, from admission to graduation, for every Native student wanting to pursue higher education."

Dr. Boham's contributions have been recognized with several awards, including the 2023 Jeanette Rankin Foundation Shining Star Award and the 2024 Achieving the Dream 20th Anniversary Award. Her career is marked by her commitment to cultural enrichment, academic excellence, and community empowerment. Prior to serving as President of Salish Kootenai College, Dr. Boham also held roles such as Vice President for Academic Affairs, Director of Indian Education, and Financial Aid Specialist. She holds an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana.

"I've spent most of my professional life advancing the inclusion of and opportunities for Native students, and am so excited to be joining Native Forward to continue this work," said Dr. Boham. "I'm thrilled to be supporting the organization to empower the next generation of Native leaders."

Native Forward Scholars Fund is the largest direct provider of scholarships to Native students for greater economic mobility, self-determination, and Tribal sovereignty for scholars and Tribal communities. The organization is committed to ensuring that every Native student who wants to pursue higher education has the resources to do so. Over 55 years, it has empowered over 22,000 scholars from more than 500 Tribes in all 50 states and contributed to over 1,700 law degrees and more than 2,200 PhD degrees. By pairing scholarships with meaningful, culturally relevant student support and programming, Native Forward has succeeded in increasing the graduation rates of undergraduate students to 69%, compared to the national average of 41% for Native students, and has boosted the rate for graduate students to 95%.

Contact: Josefin Dolsten

(914) 610-8761

[email protected]

SOURCE Native Forward Scholars Fund