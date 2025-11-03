SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Microbials, Inc., a pioneer in microbial genomics for animal health, and Zesty Paws®, an H&H Group brand and recognized leader and award recipient in the pet supplement industry, announce the launch of a new line of products featuring the world's first novel microbial species derived from the gut of healthy dogs and pre-clinically studied to provide relief from gastrointestinal (GI) dysbiosis in dogs.

Native Microbials and Zesty Paws Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Microbial Science to Pet Health

This collaboration brings together Native Microbials' advanced microbial discovery and development platform with Zesty Paws' trusted brand and leadership in pet supplements. The two companies will work exclusively together on a select range of canine product formulations developed specifically through this partnership, with the goal of transforming how pet parents support the digestive health of their furry companions, which will be exclusively commercialized through Zesty Paws' distribution network in the US.

"We're thrilled to partner with Zesty Paws to deliver first-of-its-kind microbial solutions that directly target GI health in dogs." said Michael Seely, Co-Founder and CEO of Native Microbials. "This is a great example of how science-driven partnerships can deliver much needed innovation to market. We've only scratched the surface of what's possible with our microbial genomics platform, which can unlock entirely new classes of solutions for pets across a range of health needs. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Zesty Paws and bringing critical innovation to the companion animal health industry."

At the core of this innovation are novel microbial strains discovered through Native Microbials' advanced genomics platform. In dogs with GI dysbiosis — an imbalance in gut bacteria that can cause serious health issues — these strains work by supporting bile acid metabolism, producing beneficial short-chain fatty acids, and rebalancing microbial communities that influence digestion and immune health. Native is the only company to fully map the canine microbiome, pinpoint the most beneficial microbes, and then deliver the most beneficial microbes in a stable, standardized, and convenient form for pet owners.

"At Zesty Paws, our mission has always been to elevate pet wellness through science-backed innovation and trusted quality," said Akash Bedi, CEO for North America, Middle East and India at H&H Group. "This partnership with Native Microbials marks an exciting step forward — pioneering a new era of probiotics derived directly from healthy canine guts to better support balance and vitality in pets. By combining Zesty Paws' deep understanding of pet parents' needs with Native's breakthrough microbial science, we're shaping the future of pet wellness — one where every supplement not only supports, but truly transforms, a pet's quality of life."

By joining forces with Zesty Paws, Native Microbials gains a powerful partner with unmatched reach and credibility in the pet supplement space. Zesty Paws' trusted reputation among pet parents and extensive national retail presence, ensure that this breakthrough microbial innovation will be accessible to consumers everywhere. Together, the two companies are bridging the gap between cutting-edge science and everyday pet care, accelerating the delivery of next-generation probiotic solutions to homes across the country.

The collaboration will debut with two products designed to meet the needs of different pet care settings. The first is a daily maintenance supplement for pet parents who want an easy, effective way to support their dog's digestive health every day. When administered at defined doses, this substance supports dogs with occasional diarrhea. The second product delivers a higher concentration of Native Microbials' novel microbial strains, intended for dogs experiencing more significant GI challenges, and will be available in veterinarian clinics. Together, these products that are set to debut in market the first half of 2026, provide accessible at-home support and a clinical-strength remedy recommended by veterinary professionals.

About Native Microbials, Inc.

Native Microbials is a USA-based advanced microbial ingredients provider that leverages its leading technology platform to discover, develop, and commercialize naturally occurring microbes that significantly improve the quality of life for animals and those that care for them. From companion pets to livestock, Native's mission is to harness the power of microbes to improve the health, productivity, and sustainability of our world's animals.

About Zesty Paws®

At Zesty Paws®, we are wellness nerds with a non-stop obsession for pet health – meaning we do the research, sweat the small stuff and skip the junk. The result? Bite-Sized. Pet Science.™ As an award-winning pet supplement brand beloved by besties and trusted by pet parents, helping pets live a Zestful life is more than just a promise, it's our science-driven method for everything we do. Zesty Paws is also a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and proudly displays the NASC Quality Seal on its products. For more information about Zesty Paws®, you can visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on social media on our Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

