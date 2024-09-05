NATIVE PET BRINGS SCIENCE-BACKED PET SUPPLEMENTS TO PETSMART STORES NATIONWIDE

"At Native Pet, we believe pets are family," exclaims Dan Schaefer, CEO and Co-Founder. "Just like you'd want your kids to eat their vegetables or your parents to take their vitamins, we want our dogs to have everything they need to live happier, healthier lives. Native Pet is our way to make that easy with delicious supplements pets love and vet-approved science that pet parents need. We see a huge opportunity in our category to bring new and innovative supplements to our customers that are more effective and have a cleaner label than what exists today. That's why, we're thrilled to launch in PetSmart nationwide. We're bringing the next generation of supplements to PetSmart pet parents with more innovative formulas, formats, ingredients & packaging."

Pet parents today are looking for simple, easy and impactful ways to keep their furry family members happy and healthy for years to come. Native Pet promises to always prioritize pets' health and wellness over profit. Native Pet's team of veterinarians, scientists, researchers, and nutritionists carefully formulate each product using minimally processed, natural ingredients like pumpkin, bone broth, and wild-caught salmon. This ensures that their formulas contain the right ingredients in the correct dosage.

Native Pet's industry-leading supplements deliver everything from a healthier, shinier coat to enhanced mobility. Each product features a simple, clean ingredient list, modern branding, and innovative packaging that stand out in the Health & Wellness section in PetSmart. Shoppers will be able to easily and effortlessly find just the right product for their pet's unique needs. With Native Pet's dedication to health and wellness and PetSmart's commitment of "anything for pets", it's a mission-aligned partnership for pet parents nationwide.

Native Pet's retail expansion news comes off the heels of closing $11M in Series B Funding last fall , which has been used to drive business growth and continued investments into category innovation. At PetSmart, you can find Native Pet's new Hip + Joint Air-Dried Chews, the latest and greatest addition to Native Pet's assortment that helps pets live their best lives.

Native Pet can now be found at all PetSmart stores nationwide and on petsmart.com . Their full suite of products is available via Chewy, Petco, Target, Tractor Supply Company, Amazon, and Nativepet.com. For more information, visit nativepet.com or @nativepet on Instagram and TikTok .

About Native Pet

Native Pet is committed to developing proprietary formulas and formats, offering only the best, most innovative supplements to directly benefit the health of pets. In an industry that has never prioritized the health of our pets, Native Pet is redefining the bar by living up to The Native Pet Pact , the brand's unwavering commitment to making a real difference in pets' health.

SOURCE Native Pet