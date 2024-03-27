NATIVE PET DOUBLES RETAIL FOOTPRINT WITH TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY PARTNERSHIP

The Leading Pet Supplement Brand Will Now Be Available in 2,200+ Tractor Supply Stores Nationwide, Offering Quality Products to Support Hard Working Dogs

ST. LOUIS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet , a leading clean-label ingredient pet supplement company, has announced a partnership with Tractor Supply Company to bring its full line of products to 2,200+ retail stores nationwide and tractorsupply.com . As the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the US with a rapidly growing pet category, Tractor Supply is uniquely positioned to provide more pet parents with greater accessibility to the brand's best-selling dog supplements.

"Since starting Native Pet in 2017, we've continued our mission to help our four-legged friends live happier, healthier lives and we're thrilled to be partnering with Tractor Supply to bring that opportunity to more dogs nationwide," said Dan Schaefer, CEO and Co-Founder of Native Pet. "We believe our "simple but effective" approach is deeply aligned with Tractor Supply's values and their commitment to serving Life Out Here."

As an authority in the fast-evolving pet supplement category, Native Pet is bringing its suite of innovative products and category-leading efficacy to today's discerning pet owners. At Tractor Supply, Native Pet will serve some of the hardest working dogs in the market through their next-level commitment to quality and approach to R&D.

Native Pet uses functional whole foods (such as pumpkin, bone broth, and real chicken) to deliver effective supplements that are not only research-backed, but doggy taste test approved. They're dedicated to providing pet owners with products that never have any additives or fillers, ensuring dogs get the best nutrition possible. Native Pet's premium supplements will stand out on Tractor Supply's shelves with sustainable and bold packaging, innovative formats, and an emphasis on clean-label quality. Knowing pets play a huge role in the lives of Tractor Supply's consumers, and 50% of sales in 2022 were in the Pet & Livestock category, Native Pet is excited to provide hard-working pups with the most effective, nutritious, and tasty products through this partnership.

Native Pet's retail expansion news comes off the heels of closing $11M in Series B Funding last fall , which has been used to drive business growth and continued investments into category innovation. At Tractor Supply, you can find Native Pet's newest products, Skin + Coat and Hip + Joint Air-Dried Chews, further supporting the brand's goals of helping pets live their best lives.

Native Pet can now be found at all Tractor Supply stores nationwide and on tractorsupply.com . For more information, visit nativepet.com or @nativepet on Instagram and TikTok .

About Native Pet

Native Pet is committed to developing proprietary formulas and formats, offering only the best, most innovative supplements to directly benefit the health of pets. In an industry that has never prioritized the health of our pets, Native Pet is redefining the bar by living up to The Native Pet Pact , the brand's unwavering commitment to making a real difference in pets' health.

