Native Pet Ranks No. 890 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Cementing Its Rise as a Category Leader in Clean-Label Pet Supplements

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet, a leading clean-label pet supplement brand available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, has been named No. 890 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list ranks companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, making a top-1,000 placement among 5,000 honorees a significant milestone. The recognition reflects Native Pet's rapid growth and its role in raising the standard for transparency and safety in the pet supplement category.

Founded in 2017, Native Pet set out to fix an industry defined by inconsistent quality and limited ingredient visibility. That mission has translated into real momentum: the brand's flagship product, The Daily, earned Clean Label Project certification in 2025, verified against more than 150 contaminants, and remains one of the most widely distributed pet supplements in the U.S.

"Making the Inc. 5000 at No. 890 is a real milestone for this team," said CEO and co-founder Dan Schaefer. "We've grown almost 400% over the past three years by staying disciplined about product quality even as we scaled fast, and that combination of trust and performance is exactly what's driving pet parents to choose us. We're just getting started."

Native Pet has grown 390.7% over the past three years, fueled by continued retail expansion, growing e-commerce demand, and a widening product line built around clean-label, veterinarian-formulated supplements.

That growth reflects a broader shift in the pet wellness category, as more owners move away from vague "natural" claims and toward products that can prove what's actually in them. Native Pet has leaned into that shift, expanding The Daily's certification and building out its supplement line with the same clean-label rigor across every SKU.

Every Native Pet product is developed with guidance from the brand's in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist, reflecting a commitment to science-backed, clean-label formulation that has become the brand's defining differentiator in a crowded pet wellness market.

About Native Pet

Native Pet® offers a line of premium pet supplements made with clean, responsibly sourced ingredients and backed by scientific research, including guidance from its in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionist. The brand is committed to improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of pet supplements. Native Pet products are available in over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, including pet specialty, natural grocery, and mass retailers. Learn more at www.nativepet.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Native Pet, Inc.