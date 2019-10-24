Native Plant Show Brings Hard-to-find Plants and Professionals to West Palm Beach FL in November

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual Native Plant Show will be held Thursday and Friday, November 7th and 8th, 2019, at the Clayton E. Hutcheson facility, Mounts Botanical Garden, 559 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach FL. Open to professionals and the public, this education and networking event features Florida's native plant industry and promotes native plants to sustain pollinators and other species facing habitat loss and extinction, and to reduce water and chemical use in the landscape. Native Plant Horticulture Foundation president Bruce Turley, a native plant business owner, says the show is unique in promoting the opportunity to expand the native plant industry:

"Native plants are a simple, essential solution to many environmental problems, but too many people can't find the plants or professionals that know how to use them. This event showcases beautiful plants and professionals with decades of experience using them. Attendees will be inspired by what they see and learn, and we hope some will consider a career or business in native plants."

The foundation is bringing students to the show to meet professionals and explore business and job opportunities.

The show draws hundreds of people interested in sustainability from throughout Florida, including horticulture, landscape, environmental and community professionals, and the public. Forty education sessions on using native plants include outdoor workshops, guided tours and continuing education classes for Florida registered landscape architects, certified arborists, certified horticulture professionals, licensed community association managers and gardeners. Thirty-two exhibitors include native plant growers from all over Florida and suppliers of green products and services from as far as California.

All information, including schedule, session descriptions and fees, sponsors, exhibitors, and registration can be found online at www.NativePlantShow.com.

This is the first time the show will be offered on Florida's east coast. The Florida Association of Native Nurseries (FANN) is hosting the event with support from the Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension, the Native Plant Horticulture Foundation and other sponsors. The Native Plant Horticulture Foundation is a charitable nonprofit dedicated to recruiting and educating the next generation of native plant growers and business owners. The foundation partners with FANN and other native plant organizations to educate and expand Florida's native plant industry.

For more information contact:

Cammie Donaldson, Executive Director

321-917-1960

executive@nativeplanthort.org

