Nativex Announces the Launch of TopWorks Creative Studio

TopWorks Creative Studios has teams in 30 countries around the world, with each team connecting and managing 5-10 other local creative studios and production agencies. Collectively, TopWorks has connections with over 200 global creative partners. The TopWorks team can produce high-quality creatives for brands and advertisers in all their targeted markets, with formats including live-action video creatives, TV commercials, interactive videos, 3D animations, VR videos, and more, thanks to a combination of global strategies and localized insights.

Impactful creatives made locally across 30+ countries

Ad performance today depends on whether the creatives are made with culturally and regionally relevance in mind.

As part of the Nativex team, TopWorks strongly believe in the power of "Glocal" - global expertise, local execution. By deploying teams in 30+ countries, each of these teams gets to connect with the local production studios, meet local actors/actresses in their environments, and speak the local language. The studio's goal is to deliver the creatives that really tick with their clients' audiences, wherever and whoever they are.

Global Creative Performance Evaluation System

As part of a global creative network, the TopWorks Creative Studio has built a creative evaluation system based on global video ad data to support and promote the highest quality ad creatives as effectively as possible.

By using Nativex's rich digital marketing expertise and big data capabilities, TopWorks can get a clear understanding of the target audiences' preferences and their countries' trends. The studio combines this information with its in-house performance evaluation system to ensure they optimize the quality of all ad creatives they produce. The TopWorks performance evaluation system continuously evaluates and optimizes the ad creative's visual quality, its animation effects, the logic between its elements, and more, to ensure that no matter the target market, they will generate strong results.

End-to-end performance-oriented creatives

Nativex, which TopWorks relies on, has significant cross-channel advertising experience and its media partners cover more than 90% of the world's digital marketing channels today. Thanks to Nativex's media resources, technical capabilities, and mobile marketing experience, TopWorks can help advertisers truly achieve real growth through the power of creative excellence.

The TopWorks team includes Creative Director Keson Su and Creative Consultant Juan Angel Hernandez. Keson has over 12 years of experience in the creative design sector, having worked with brands like Microsoft, LinkedIn, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Juan is a video production and management expert, with experience including TV dramas, short films, variety shows, and TV commercials for brands like Toyota, Fiat, Renault, Prada, and Hermes. Brands and advertisers looking to work with the TopWorks team or to find out more about their creative capabilities can contact them via email at [email protected] .

