Nativex Earns Privacy Certification from ePrivacy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex , a technology platform providing mobile advertising and marketing services, today announced a privacy accreditation from ePrivacy, a company offering seals for the certifications for digital products. Specifically, Nativex earned the ePrivacyseal EU, which attests to a product's compliance with the requirements imposed by EU data protection legislation, in accordance with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This news further demonstrates Mobvista's continued commitment to providing compliant and trusted online solutions.

"The privacy of user data has been front of mind for the industry for some time now. Through ePrivacy, Nativex is providing our customers and their users with the latest accreditations in compliance with GDPR," said Irene Yang, Managing Director at Nativex. "Going forward, this seal of approval provides further peace of mind to our clients that data is being handled in accordance with the EU standards."

ePrivacy is a data protection specialist for the digital products and mobile sectors, ePrivacy provides sector-specific consulting services, and offers various seals for the certification of your products. As data protection experts, ePrivacy applies all important technical and legal standards from the EU General Data Protection Regulation to the IAB Europe OBA Framework. The company conducted a comprehensive assessment of Nativex technologies and found that it meets the provisions of the ePrivacyseal criteria catalog, which is based on European data protection legislation. After an extensive technical and legal review, Nativex has been awarded a seal of approval.

"With ePrivacy we are having a strong international focus and global leadership on data protection seals conducting the ePrivacyseal certifications. We support our customers to show that their data services are fully compliant with the very strict data protection laws, especially the GDPR in Europe," said Prof. Dr. Christoph Bauer, Founder & CEO of ePrivacy.

As brands and advertisers continue to expect more in the way of transparency and privacy, it is critical that solution providers take the steps needed to showcase they are meeting current and future requirements.

Nativex parent company, Mobvista continues to make third-party certifications a priority and has successfully achieved accreditations and certifications from leading third-parties, including ISO/IEC 2700 and an AICPA SOC 2 Type 1 Audit; among others.

For more information on Nativex's certifications and accreditations, please visit: https://www.mobvista.com/en/

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 18 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com .

