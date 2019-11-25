NativeX Expands Media Buying Solution with TikTok Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NativeX has announced that it has signed a deal with short-form mobile video platform TikTok . Thanks to this partnership, NativeX's partners across the globe will now be able to use the platform to acquire TikTok native users at scale.

As one of the first and most prominent agencies to work with TikTok, NativeX has a deep understanding of the platform as well as the advertisers' campaign goals, making it the ideal UA campaign partner in the TikTok space. App publishers can now leverage NativeX's extensive experience with ad creatives to ensure their campaigns are optimized and reach the right target audience.

"We are excited to expand our media buying solution by joining forces with a high-caliber partner like TikTok," said Tiffany Ou, NativeX's General Manager. "We believe TikTok's potential is incredible, and we are proud to embark on this journey together."

NativeX is an authorized ad service provider for Facebook, Google, Snapchat as well as all of China's top media channels including Bytedance, Alibaba and Tencent. With access to all the most important media sources worldwide, NativeX can provide global with custom, simplified media-buying strategies. NativeX's parent company, Mobvista, based in Guangzhou, China also has deep partnerships with all of the above social and media platforms and has been integral in the development of advertising technology in Asia. Mobvista, along with NativeX have 15 offices across the world, including Guangzhou, Beijing, London, San Francisco, Tokyo, and New Delhi. You can find out more about us at www.nativex.com or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Their mission is to inspire and enrich people's lives by offering a home for creative expression and an experience that is genuine, joyful, and positive. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information please see their website www.tiktok.com.

