Nativex expands presence in TikTok Marketing Partner Program; Integrates TopWorks for Enhanced Ad Creative Solutions

TopWorks Creative Studio delivers high-quality, localized mobile ad creatives that drive tangible results. TopWorks ensures the highest performing assets are developed, with formats including live-action video creatives, TV commercials, interactive videos, 3D animations, VR videos, and more. Additionally, by combining its in-house performance evaluation system with Nativex's rich digital marketing expertise and big data capabilities, the studio better optimizes all ad creatives produced. This showcases Nativex's commitment to providing unique solutions that help clients' engage new markets. Additionally, the studio has over 200 global creative partners with teams in 30 countries.

"While many consumers are staying at home, this partnership lets marketers and advertisers develop stronger creative assets and drive engagement with their most valuable customers across the globe," said Keson Su, Creative Director at Nativex. "Localized ad creative is more important than ever, especially as marketers and advertisers fight for consumers' dwindling digital attention spans. This partnership helps marketers and advertisers better engage with a desired audience though performance-driven and impactful creative."

TopWorks Creative Studio by Nativex is available now. For more information, visit https://www.nativex.com/en/topworks/ or visit the TikTok Marketing Partner Portal ads.tiktok.com/marketing-partners .

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com .

SOURCE Nativex

Related Links

http://nativex.com

