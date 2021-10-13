Nativex Launches TikTok Incentive Program, Providing up to $10,000 Ad Credits for TikTok Ad Campaigns

If you are new to TikTok For Business, you can use XMP to run TikTok campaigns (not limited to Spark Ads) and enjoy the ad credits when you reach the spending requirements highlighted in the table above. If you are not new to TikTok For Business, please sign up for an XMP account and run Spark Ads using the XMP platform; once you meet the spending requirements, you will receive your ad credits.

Spark Ads by TikTok For Business are a new way for brands and advertisers to boost their TikTok campaigns in fun, authentic, and engaging ways. Designed to generate engagement, Spark Ads are a great way to maximize your TikTok campaign ROI and are now supported by the XMP platform.

Sign up:

Sign up for XMP by Nativex

Create your TikTok For Business account

Run TikTok's Spark Ads using the XMP platform

This promotion is time-limited and scheduled to run between October 11th and November 9th. All ad credits will be added directly to your TikTok For Business ad account one week after the offer ends. Ad credits will expire within 2 weeks of receiving them.

The XMP by Nativex platform offers a streamlined approach to achieving results on TikTok. Through the XMP platform, users can create, distribute, and manage all workflows associated with their campaigns. Users have total transparency into the creative content of a given campaign and can fully automate creative and campaign management across TikTok and other major advertising platforms. Additionally, features such as batch and template-based ad creation allow advertisers to scale campaigns quickly and easily. XMP by Nativex is an Official Marketing Partner of TikTok For Business.

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com.

